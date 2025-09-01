Sept. 14: SCAA Call to Artist Highwire, Under the Big Top Deadline

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for Highwire: Under the Big Top Art Show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Sept. 14.

The reception will be held Saturday, Oct. 4, 5-8 p.m. at the SCAA Gallery at 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

This fine art exhibit celebrates the wonder, spectacle and dazzling characters of circus life.

Get ready for a spectacular show that dazzles and delights as we go “Under the Big Top” in this circus-themed exhibition. From the contemporary likes of Cirque du Soleil to the vintage wonders of fire-jumping motorcycles, knife-throwers, human cannonballs and every sideshow freak in between.

There are so many creative ways to bring the circus to life.

Work for this exhibit should bring guests into the circus through themed subjects and vibrant color. Artists are encouraged to be creative across all mediums and styles. Additional inspiration: Food/decor, lights, balloons, red/white stripes, ringmaster, lion tamer, trapeze artists, dancers on horses, stilt walkers, fire spinners, clowns and jugglers, circus tickets, sideshow characters, unicyclists and animals in regalia. Artwork shown at SCAA Gallery in the last two years or that does not encapsulate the circus theme will not be considered.

Submitted images should not contain any backgrounds, mats, or frames. Files should be renamed before submission: FirstName_LastName_Title

Calls to Artists are open to current SCAA members 16 years and older.

Non-members may join the association to be eligible for entry.

Important Dates

Notification: Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Exhibit Dates: Oct. 3 – Nov. 2

If Selected

Entry Fee: $15 for up to four submissions, due at drop off.

Artwork Drop Off: Tuesday, Sept. 30, 3-6 p.m.

Artwork Pickup: Wednesday Nov. 5, 3-6 p.m.

Hosting Requirements: Artists are required to host up to four gallery shifts during the show duration. This estimate is based on the final number of participating artists.

Commission: SCAA retains 25% on all sales, all artwork exhibited must be for sale.

To register and submit art visit https://www.santaclaritaartists.org/scaa-gallery-call-to-artists-highwireunder-the-big-top.html.

