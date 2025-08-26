Sept. 14: Strike for the Troops at Valencia Lanes

|
Frederick Louis Gruchalla, 79, of Granada Hills, died Saturday, Aug. 23, in Kindred Hospital in Los Angeles after a brief illness.
Blue Star Mothers of Santa Clarita will host its Strike for the Troops Bowling Fun-Raiser 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 14 at Valencia Lanes.
Join Six Flags Magic Mountain after dark for this year's Fright Fest presented by Snickers select nights beginning Friday, Sept. 19 through Nov. 2.
Seasonal retailer Spirit Halloween will open up three pop-up locations in Santa Clarita just in time for spooky season.
Multivium will host "Here 4 Fun Day for Children with Disabilities and their Families" event, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 at the Grand Room at the Canyon Country Community Center.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 25 to Saturday, Aug. 30.
For 35 summers, Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, has been the soundtrack of Santa Clarita’s warmest months, filling Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, with the sounds of laughter, dancing and unforgettable live music.
We gave you a taste of Foothill League football recently. That was just to alert you that games were coming, despite the heat and the fact you still thought it was summer. But now, with September sneaking up on us, it’s time to give you the full pigskin panorama, because football is big in the SCV, on every level.
1916
- Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story
]
1974
- Covering a section of the 1933 Ridge Route Alternate (US 99), Pyramid Lake opens to the public [story
]
1963
- First stretch of Antelope Valley 14 Freeway opens from east of Solemint Junction in Canyon Country to Red Rover Mine Road in Acton [story
]
The Master's women's volleyball team, ranked No. 23 in the NAIA Pre-Season poll, defeated the Bushnell Beacons in five sets in the first match of the Hope Summer Slam tournament in Fullerton.
Join NP Law’s Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, Sept 29 at Valencia Country Club to launch Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
As the end of summer approaches and families prepare for Labor Day celebrations, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone to prioritize safety on the roads. Drivers are encouraged to make responsible choices behind the wheel by never driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke and heat cramps, as high temperatures are forecast to continue to impact the Santa Clarita Valley and the region.
The Princess Grace Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2025 Princess Grace Awards and among this year’s winners and honorees are three students from California Institute of the Arts: Tramaine Raphael Gray (Theater MFA 26), Gabriella Mykal (Film/Video MFA 23) and Jared Hall (Film/Video MFA 25).
The Canyon Theatre Guild has announced its 2025-26 season with nine new show-stopping productions.
Join a InfluenceHER No Is A Complete Sentence, Knowing Your Boundaries Workshop, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9 at the Newhall Press Room.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced the deployment of over 300 vehicles as part of its effort to modernize the fleet, improve efficiency and enhance public and deputy safety.
Take the Santa Clarita Beach Bus to the 25th Annual Pooch Parade on Sunday, Aug. 24, at Ventura Harbor Village.
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library in collaboration with Santa Clarita Valley Libraries will have a silent Book Auction 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 22 through 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 29 at all three local library branches.
SCVi Charter School invites all Santa Clarita Valley families with school-age children in the community to attend its annual Back-to-School Night on Thursday, Sept. 4, 5-7 p.m.
This episode of Santa Clarita Voices takes listeners and viewers on a ride into the world of professional mountain biking with guest Spencer Rathkamp, a pro rider from Santa Clarita, known for his skills, dedication to the sport and passion for inspiring the next generation of riders.
