Sept. 15-18: Overnight Lane Reductions Along Interstate 405 Through Sepulveda Pass

Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass for median barrier work.

The work will start after 9 p.m. each night from Monday, Sept. 15, through Thursday, Sept. 18 and will end by 6 a.m. each morning.

Those traveling along the following routes will experience intermittent closures as follows:

Monday, Sept. 15 through Thursday, Sept. 18

Up to two lanes of northbound I-405 between Wilshire Boulevard and Mulholland Drive/Skirball Center Drive.

Up to two lanes of southbound I-405 between Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive and Wilshire Boulevard.

This work is part of the I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project between the Los Angeles communities of Van Nuys and Westwood along the Sepulveda Pass. This project will apply $143.7 million toward improving the safety and mobility along I-405 between Van Nuys and Westwood as well as extend the pavement life.

Due to weather or operational reasons, the schedule is subject to change including the times and dates, the number of closures and other details. Residents and businesses located near construction may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

Please visit Quickmap for current road conditions.

Sign up here for notifications about the project. If you have already signed up and are receiving project emails, there is no need to sign up again.

For more information on the project visit the Caltrans Current Projects Website at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-7/district-7-projects/d7-405-repave-project.

