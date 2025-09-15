header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 15
1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
voting
Sept. 15-20: Six Productions Filming in SCV
| Monday, Sep 15, 2025
filming moratorium - The CBS show "S.W.A.T." films on 6th Street between Main Street and Newhall Avenue on a recent Friday afternoon. | Photo: Cory Rubin / The Signal.

The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 15 to Saturday, Sept. 20.

Filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley are:

 

Television

“Golf”

“Untitled Reality Show”

“Ember”

 

Feature

“Blood Rush”

 

Commercial

“HD Trees 25”

 

Still Photo

“Straus 4010”

 

In 2024 the city of Santa Clarita Film Office issued 400 film permits, resulting in 897 location film days, which generated an estimated $19 million in economic impact to the local community. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and nearly half of the film days reported in 2024 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Dr. Odyssey,” “Paradise,” “Good American Family,” “Criminal Minds,” “9-1-1,” “NCIS: Origins,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” and “The Family Business.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2024, including “Wolfs,” ”MaXXXine,” “Night Swim” and “Lonely Planet.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Charli xcx and Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Lord Huron, and Shaboozey, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Oct. 11-12: Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival

Oct. 11-12: Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival
Monday, Sep 15, 2025
The Santa Clarita Artists Association and the Old Town Newhall Association will showcase the first Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival in the Santa Clarita Valley, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 11-12 on Main Street in Newhall.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 19: Last Chance to Register for River Rally Cleanup, Environmental Expo

Sept. 19: Last Chance to Register for River Rally Cleanup, Environmental Expo
Monday, Sep 15, 2025
A reminder that volunteer registration is open for the 30th Annual River Rally Clean-Up and Environmental Expo scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 20, from 8-11 a.m. at Wiley Canyon Road, just off of the Via Princessa Bridge and east of Orchard Village Road.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 15-20: Six Productions Filming in SCV

Sept. 15-20: Six Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Sep 15, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 15 to Saturday, Sept. 20.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Students Win Local, International Awards

Santa Clarita Students Win Local, International Awards
Friday, Sep 12, 2025
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, has announced the winners of the 2025 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 22: ‘Color Expressions’ Juried Exhibition Call for Artists Deadline

Sept. 22: ‘Color Expressions’ Juried Exhibition Call for Artists Deadline
Friday, Sep 12, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Color Expressions” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Newhall Community Center from Oct. 1- Dec. 16.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
DACC Reduce Cat Adoption Fees for ‘9 Lives, 15 Days’ at all Animal Care Centers
The Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will lower the adoption fee for cats during its "9 Lives, 15 Days" at all L.A. County Animal Care Centers through Wednesday, Oct. 1.
DACC Reduce Cat Adoption Fees for ‘9 Lives, 15 Days’ at all Animal Care Centers
Sept. 20: Castaic Animal Care Center to Host Emergency Preparedness, Touch a Truck, Adoption Event
The Los Angeles County Castaic Animal Care Center invites the community to its emergency preparedness, Touch a Truck and Adoption Event, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20.
Sept. 20: Castaic Animal Care Center to Host Emergency Preparedness, Touch a Truck, Adoption Event
SCV Football: Foothill League Teed Up
Our SCV football teams improved a bit this past week, with four winners out of nine games played. All those winners were from the Foothill League, against non-league opponents. But the Foothill League begins play this Friday, Sept. 19, so local cheers and tears are guaranteed.
SCV Football: Foothill League Teed Up
Schiavo Moves 11 Bills to Governor’s Desk
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced 11 of her bills have passed both houses of the Legislature and are now on the Governor’s desk, awaiting his signature.
Schiavo Moves 11 Bills to Governor’s Desk
Sept. 16: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept. 16 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 16: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
Oct. 11-12: Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival
The Santa Clarita Artists Association and the Old Town Newhall Association will showcase the first Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival in the Santa Clarita Valley, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 11-12 on Main Street in Newhall.
Oct. 11-12: Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival
Public Health Releases Final Findings of Soil Testing in Fire-Impacted Areas
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the final findings from representative soil sample testing in and around the Eaton and Palisades fire areas, confirming a higher percentage of soil samples with lead levels above health-based screening thresholds from parcels with intact homes downwind of the Eaton Fire.
Public Health Releases Final Findings of Soil Testing in Fire-Impacted Areas
Sept. 19: Last Chance to Register for River Rally Cleanup, Environmental Expo
A reminder that volunteer registration is open for the 30th Annual River Rally Clean-Up and Environmental Expo scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 20, from 8-11 a.m. at Wiley Canyon Road, just off of the Via Princessa Bridge and east of Orchard Village Road.
Sept. 19: Last Chance to Register for River Rally Cleanup, Environmental Expo
Sept. 15-20: Six Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 15 to Saturday, Sept. 20.
Sept. 15-20: Six Productions Filming in SCV
Ken Striplin | Old Orchard Park to Reopen with Upgrades, New Amenities, Art
When Santa Clarita incorporated in 1987, Old Orchard Park was already a gathering place where families came together to play, relax and make memories.
Ken Striplin | Old Orchard Park to Reopen with Upgrades, New Amenities, Art
Lady Mustangs Dominate Pitch in Road Win
Maddy Traylor scored two second-half goals in The Master's University women's soccer 2-0 win over the Redlands Bulldogs Saturday, Sept. 13 in Redlands.
Lady Mustangs Dominate Pitch in Road Win
Mustangs Place Third at BIOLA Invite
The Master's University cross-country teams competed against top NCAA competition at the BIOLA Invitational Friday, Sept. 12 at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton.
Mustangs Place Third at BIOLA Invite
Canyons Looks Strong as Jamison Runs to Victory at WSC Preview
Victoria Jamison won the Western State Conference Preview event on Friday, Sept. 12 at Arroyo Verde Park in Ventura, leading College of the Canyons women's cross country to the top spot in the women's team standings. Canyons also saw its men's squad take fifth at the event.
Canyons Looks Strong as Jamison Runs to Victory at WSC Preview
Cougars Move Back into Win Column 2-1 at Lemoore College
College of the Canyons men's soccer scored a pair of first half goals then played a scoreless final 45 minutes to edge host West Hills Lemoore on Friday, Sept. 12.
Cougars Move Back into Win Column 2-1 at Lemoore College
Today in SCV History (Sept. 15)
1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
voting
Today in SCV History (Sept. 14)
1924 - SCV Deputy Ed Brown killed in shootout with Gus Le Brun [story]
Deputy Ed Brown
Today in SCV History (Sept. 13)
1964 - Fire fighters mop up after blaze in Bouquet Canyon that destroyed world's largest live oak tree [story]
fire
Sept. 15-18: Overnight Lane Reductions Along Interstate 405 Through Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass for median barrier work.
Sept. 15-18: Overnight Lane Reductions Along Interstate 405 Through Sepulveda Pass
Santa Clarita Students Win Local, International Awards
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, has announced the winners of the 2025 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Santa Clarita Students Win Local, International Awards
Sept. 22: ‘Color Expressions’ Juried Exhibition Call for Artists Deadline
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Color Expressions” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Newhall Community Center from Oct. 1- Dec. 16.
Sept. 22: ‘Color Expressions’ Juried Exhibition Call for Artists Deadline
Sept. 16: Planning Commission Continues Wiley Canyon Public Hearing
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. The commission will hold a continuation of the public hearing for the Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project Master Case 20-238.
Sept. 16: Planning Commission Continues Wiley Canyon Public Hearing
Legislature Sends Bill to Bring ASE Cameras to Highway Work Zones
Assemblymember Matt Haney’s (D-San Francisco) AB 289, which would bring automated speed enforcement cameras to active highway construction zones, has passed both houses of the Legislature and now heads to Governor Gavin Newsom's desk for a signature.
Legislature Sends Bill to Bring ASE Cameras to Highway Work Zones
Sept. 27: Wine & Crime at Hart & Main
Hart & Main will host a Wine & Crime event, 6:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27
Sept. 27: Wine & Crime at Hart & Main
SCVi Charter School Honors First Responders with Community Assembly
SCVi Charter School hosted a First Responder Assembly on Thursday, Sept. 11, to honor those who put their lives on the line to ensure the safety of the Santa Clarita Valley and its residents.
SCVi Charter School Honors First Responders with Community Assembly
SCVNews.com