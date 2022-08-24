header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
92°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 24
1974 - Covering a section of the 1933 Ridge Route Alternate (US 99), Pyramid Lake opens to the public [story]
Pyramid Lake
Sept. 15: Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations to Learn About Foster Parenting
| Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Water drop


To learn about foster care and how to help, Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children, is hosting a live Zoom Orientation on Sept. 15th from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent.

For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or fost-adopt parent, a PowerPoint Orientation is available. To R.S.V.P. for the live orientation or to request the PowerPoint orientation, please email rfrecruitment@all4kids.org or call 833-983-2837 or 661-289-4231.

“Being a foster parent lets you help someone in their time of need. You’re the support system for a child and for their parents,” says Brittany, who with her husband Jeremy, foster-adopted two sibling children. The couple has three biological children and knew that fostering was something they wanted to do. “Children’s Bureau has been there to help get us through the challenging times and to celebrate the special moments, especially when the adoption of our two children was finalized,” Jeremy added.

In Los Angeles County alone, the foster care population exceeds 33,000 children with 200 of those foster children waiting for an adoptive family. Many of these children are siblings in need of families who are willing and able to keep them together. In fact, Children’s Bureau turns away at least 10 sibling sets weekly due to lack of families. Older children are also in need of families.

Children’s Bureau welcomes every individual regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children. Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey. Foster Care and Adoption Programs are available in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. For questions and/or to get started, call 833-983-2837 or email Rfrecruitment@all4kids.org.

Since 1904, Children’s Bureau has been a nonprofit leader in child abuse prevention to reduce its devastating impact. Children’s Bureau addresses child and family well-being through primary prevention, an innovative, collaborative, and research-driven approach that educates and supports vulnerable parents in raising children who thrive.

This includes parenting classes, support groups, in-home visits, family bonding activities, community leadership training and a preschool program. Children’s Bureau also offers mental health counseling along with foster care, adoption and related services. Children’s Bureau strengthens the lives of 39,000 at-risk children and their parents each year through 13 sites in Southern California. The agency’s advocacy efforts and broader community impact initiatives inspire movement in the child well-being arena on local, state, and national levels.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Sept. 15: Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations to Learn About Foster Parenting
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Sept. 15: Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations to Learn About Foster Parenting
To learn about foster care and how to help, Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children, is hosting a live Zoom Orientation on Sept. 15th from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent.
FULL STORY...
Public Health Expands MonkeyPox Vaccine Eligibility
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Public Health Expands MonkeyPox Vaccine Eligibility
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has expanded eligibility for those seeking to get the monkeypox vaccine.
FULL STORY...
Public Health Notice on Posting of Personal Information in Mobile Food Facility Inspection Reports
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Public Health Notice on Posting of Personal Information in Mobile Food Facility Inspection Reports
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Environmental Health Division is providing notice that that Mobile Food Facility Official Inspection Reports containing personal information of approximately 806 Mobile Food Facility Persons-In-Charge and Permittees were posted on Environmental Health Division’s website. 
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 16: Impulse Music Co. Open House Day
Impulse Music Co. will be hosting their very first Open House Day on Friday, Sept. 16 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sept. 16: Impulse Music Co. Open House Day
CSUN Hosts SDSU & SIUE For Regular Season Open This Week
CSUN opens its 44th season of varsity men's soccer this week with a pair of home matches. The Matadors begin a season for the first time on the Matador Soccer Field pitch since 2017 Thursday night when CSUN welcomes San Diego State to Northridge at 7 p.m.
CSUN Hosts SDSU & SIUE For Regular Season Open This Week
Porsche Santa Clarita Wins People’s Choice Award For Its 1974 Porsche Carrera Targa “Safari”
Porsche Santa Clarita, member of the Galpin Motors family, won the People’s Choice Award at Werks Reunion on Aug. 19.
Porsche Santa Clarita Wins People’s Choice Award For Its 1974 Porsche Carrera Targa “Safari”
Sept. 15: Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations to Learn About Foster Parenting
To learn about foster care and how to help, Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children, is hosting a live Zoom Orientation on Sept. 15th from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent.
Sept. 15: Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations to Learn About Foster Parenting
Sept. 21: Valencia Based Nonprofit Hosts ‘Runway to Compassion’
Carletta Cole is on a mission to provide care and special treatment to Southern California caregivers who need a break.
Sept. 21: Valencia Based Nonprofit Hosts ‘Runway to Compassion’
Public Health Expands MonkeyPox Vaccine Eligibility
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has expanded eligibility for those seeking to get the monkeypox vaccine.
Public Health Expands MonkeyPox Vaccine Eligibility
Public Health Notice on Posting of Personal Information in Mobile Food Facility Inspection Reports
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Environmental Health Division is providing notice that that Mobile Food Facility Official Inspection Reports containing personal information of approximately 806 Mobile Food Facility Persons-In-Charge and Permittees were posted on Environmental Health Division’s website. 
Public Health Notice on Posting of Personal Information in Mobile Food Facility Inspection Reports
Sheriff’s Station, Canyon Country Community Center Awarded LEED Silver Certification
A testament to the city of Santa Clarita’s commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Canyon Country Community Center have been awarded LEED Silver certification.
Sheriff’s Station, Canyon Country Community Center Awarded LEED Silver Certification
Oct 8: MetGala SCV Helps Fight Metastatic Cancer
METAvivor, the organization at the helm of metastatic research funding, has partnered with Bill Miranda, Eva Miranda Crawford & Amy Steffe Lohmann to promote the Gala to be held at Porsche Santa Clarita.
Oct 8: MetGala SCV Helps Fight Metastatic Cancer
Today in SCV History (Aug. 24)
1974 - Covering a section of the 1933 Ridge Route Alternate (US 99), Pyramid Lake opens to the public [story]
Pyramid Lake
California Smoke Spotter 2.0 App Tracks Smoke Forecasts for SCV
California Air Resources Board releases California Smoke Spotter 2.0. The new app features will help users track wildfire smoke.
California Smoke Spotter 2.0 App Tracks Smoke Forecasts for SCV
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Cases in L.A. County Continue to Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,314 new cases countywide and 42 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Cases in L.A. County Continue to Decline
Oct. 8: Santa Clarita Elks Celebrate Veterans, First Responders Appreciation Day
Express your gratitude for veterans and first responders at the free Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Day on Saturday, Oct, 8.
Oct. 8: Santa Clarita Elks Celebrate Veterans, First Responders Appreciation Day
Wilk Recognizes Black-Owned Job Creators for Black Business Month
In celebration of Black Business Month, Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita is recognizing four black-owned businesses from the 21st Senate District: Belizean Jamaican Cuisine, Morgan’s Naturals, TaxTackTics and CTM Connections.
Wilk Recognizes Black-Owned Job Creators for Black Business Month
Arrest Made by SCV Sheriff’s Station in Felony Child Abuse Incident
Officers from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station have arrested Regan Coultas, 46, of Palmdale, for felony child abuse. He was booked into the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at this time.
Arrest Made by SCV Sheriff’s Station in Felony Child Abuse Incident
Sept. 6: Sierra Hillbillies Offers Social Square Dance Class
The Sierra Hillbillies Square & Round Dance Club will offer a 14-week Social Square Dance class through the city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department.
Sept. 6: Sierra Hillbillies Offers Social Square Dance Class
TMU Women’s Soccer Falls to Raiders in Season Opener
The opening game of the 2022 season for The Master's University women's soccer team did not go as hoped as the Southern Oregon Raiders defeated the Mustangs 1-0 in front of a capacity crowd at a windy Reese Field in Newhall on Aug. 20.
TMU Women’s Soccer Falls to Raiders in Season Opener
Sept. 15: VIA Hosts ‘An Evening with Kathryn Barger’
The Valley Industry Association is hosting VIA Cocktails & Conversation: An Evening with Kathryn Barger, Fifth District Supervisor, County of Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sept. 15: VIA Hosts ‘An Evening with Kathryn Barger’
Porsche Santa Clarita Debuts 1974 Porsche Carrera Targa ‘Safari’
Porsche Santa Clarita, member of the Galpin Motors family, has unveiled its 1974 Porsche Carrera Targa “Safari” at the recent Werks Reunion event in Monterey, Calif. as part of the Porsche Classic Restoration Challenge.
Porsche Santa Clarita Debuts 1974 Porsche Carrera Targa ‘Safari’
Canyons Names John Wissmath Women’s Basketball Coach
College of the Canyons has announced the appointment of longtime coach and Kinesiology & Physical Education faculty member John Wissmath as head coach of its women's basketball program, effective immediately.
Canyons Names John Wissmath Women’s Basketball Coach
Today in SCV History (Aug. 23)
1963 - First stretch of Antelope Valley 14 Freeway opens from east of Solemint Junction in Canyon Country to Red Rover Mine Road in Acton. [story]
AV Freeway
Vector Control Adds Six New West Nile Virus Detections
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed 34 additional mosquito samples that tested positive for West Nile virus.
Vector Control Adds Six New West Nile Virus Detections
Matadors Best Dominguez Hills 3-1 in Final Exhibition Match
Jack Rhead scored twice as California State University, Northridge, defeated Cal State Dominguez Hills 3-1 in the final men’s soccer exhibition for the Matadors Saturday night at Matador Soccer Field.
Matadors Best Dominguez Hills 3-1 in Final Exhibition Match
Sept. 23: Parent Resource Symposium ‘Chasing the High’
The city of Santa Clarita will present a parent resource symposium "Chasing the High" Friday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held at Santa Clarita City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Sept. 23: Parent Resource Symposium ‘Chasing the High’
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: