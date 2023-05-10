Sept. 15: Early Bird Tickets Available for SCVEDC Economic Outlook

Santa Clarita Valley’s premiere business event the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation’s Economic Outlook Presented by Wells Fargo will be held on Friday, Sept. 15 from 8.m. to 11 a.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
Join business leaders from the SCV and beyond for the latest update on the national, state and local economy. Economist Dr. Mark Schniepp will present his annual economic forecast, including a specific forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Event Schedule
7:30 a.m. – Networking Breakfast
8 a.m. – Event
Sponsorship opportunities available.
Outlook sponsors receive free tickets to the event, ad space in the Economic Outlook Book and recognition across social media channels and at the event.
Ready to become a sponsor? Contact Lannice Renfro at lannicerenfro@scvedc.org or call (661) 288.4400 for more information on sponsorship opportunities.
Early bird tickets are now on sale for attendees. Tickets purchased before July 15 are $125 each. Tickets purchased July 15-Sept. 1 are $150. After Sept. 1 tickets are $200. Click here to reserve tickets.
College of the Canyons is playing in a California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Super Regional for the first time since 2013, with the Cougars slated to face Grossmont College on Thursday, May 11 in the opening game of the three-team, double elimination tournament being hosting by Southwestern College.
College of the Canyons Men's Golf team teed off at the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Championships on Monday, May 8 with one Cougar playing well enough on the course at Industry Hills Golf Club to advance to next week's state championship tournament.
The city of Santa Clarita will host a community hike beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 21 at Wildwood Canyon. Join nature photographer Robin Baerg to learn tips and tricks for capturing stunning photos using just your phone.
The Valley Industry Association will host the sixth annual State of the State presentation on Friday, June 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center Lobby, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
California State University, Northridge and Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México have joined forces to throw the spotlight on the next generation of filmmakers in the United States and Mexico with a virtual, international student film festival that runs through June 3.
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment today. An upcoming city blood drive is scheduled for Friday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355, in the Carl Boyer Room.
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley, a local non-profit organization, has announced donations of more than $44,000 to 10 Santa Clarita Valley non-profits that align with the mission of SIGSCV of empowering women and girls. The donations were presented to the organizations at SIGSCV's monthly luncheon held at The Oaks on May 9.
On National Fentanyl Awareness Day, law enforcement officials announced a dozen new federal cases targeting fentanyl dealers who, except for one case, allegedly sold fentanyl and fake pills containing fentanyl that directly resulted in the death of at least one victim.
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley has announced the second annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award and luncheon will be held Sunday, June 11 starting at 10 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
California State University, Northridge's Jolene Coetzee, Sasha Turchak, and Yuliia Zhytelna have been named to the 2023 Academic All-District Women's Tennis Team, selected by College Sports Communicators.
FULLERTON — No. 12 College of the Canyons saw its season come to an end in a 5-1 postseason loss at No. 5 Fullerton College on Saturday in the opening round of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs.
