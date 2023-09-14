Sept. 15: Mezcal Tasting Comes to Madre Restaurant

Join Madre Restaurant in Valencia Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m., as Don Alberto Martinez will be sharing his experience as a Maestro Mezcalero and his amazing Mezcal expressions.

The $125 per ticket includes:

– There will be a Mezcal welcome cocktail and one botana

– Mezcal Tasting 5+ expressions with Don Alberto Martinez, Maestro Mezcalero

– Three course dinner after the tasting

Madre Restaurant is located at 27007 McBean Pkwy in Valencia.

Need to Know

– Tickets are final sale.

– Parking available on site.

– Event is for 21+ only.

– No exceptions.

To book your tasting, click [here].

