September 1
1887 - Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens at Castaic Junction [story]
Castaic
Sept. 15: SCAA Meeting Features Carol Roullard Acrylic Paint Pouring Demo
| Monday, Sep 1, 2025
Hidden Flowers cropped

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature an acrylic paint pouring demo by Carol Roullard at the Monday, Sept. 15 monthly meeting.

The SCAA monthly meeting, free and open to the public will be held at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355 at 6:30-8:30 p.m.

A lover of both photography and art, Roullard uses a high-powered polarization microscope to view dazzling crystals with unique structures and patterns.

Similar to seeing faces in the trunks of trees, Roullard is piqued by the similarity in what happens when acrylic paint is poured in random fashion.

Originally from San Francisco Bay area, Roullard has been an avid photographer since high school.

She now resides in Southern California and teaches fluid acrylics in her studio.

She also has written nine books on photography with her husband.

She has sold and exhibited nationally and internationally on multiple mediums. Her website is www.CarolRoullardArt.com.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

Follow SCAA on Social: FB and IG: SCAA: @santaclaritaart, SCAA Gallery: @artgallery.sca.

Fire and Ice - Whole - v2 only

Fire and Ice

Winter Thaw

Winter Thaw
Sept. 14: SCAA Call to Artist Highwire, Under the Big Top Deadline

Sept. 14: SCAA Call to Artist Highwire, Under the Big Top Deadline
Monday, Sep 1, 2025
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for Highwire: Under the Big Top Art Show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Sept. 14.
Sept. 15: SCAA Meeting Features Carol Roullard Acrylic Paint Pouring Demo

Sept. 15: SCAA Meeting Features Carol Roullard Acrylic Paint Pouring Demo
Monday, Sep 1, 2025
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature an acrylic paint pouring demo by Carol Roullard at the Monday, Sept. 15 monthly meeting.
FYI Holds Back-to-School Bash, Career Fair for Santa Clarita Valley Foster Youth

FYI Holds Back-to-School Bash, Career Fair for Santa Clarita Valley Foster Youth
Friday, Aug 29, 2025
Fostering Youth Independence recently held its annual Back-to-School Bash and Career Fair to celebrate the start of the new school year and help former Santa Clarita Valley foster youth get school-ready with a backpack and supplies.
Sept. 14: Sierra Hillbillies 58th Anniversary Square Dance

Sept. 14: Sierra Hillbillies 58th Anniversary Square Dance
Friday, Aug 29, 2025
The Santa Clarita Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites you to its 58th Anniversary Square Dance on Sunday, Sept. 14.
Sept 5: Deadline for Early Bird Circle of Hope Afternoon Tea Tickets

Sept 5: Deadline for Early Bird Circle of Hope Afternoon Tea Tickets
Thursday, Aug 28, 2025
Once upon a time in a community filled with heart and hope, Circle of Hope launched a tradition that has blossomed into one of Santa Clarita’s most cherished events. The 21st Annual Afternoon Tea will be held Saturday, Oct. 18.
Sept. 3: WiSH Webinar for College-bound High School Students
The WiSH Education Foundation will offer a series of Wednesday webinars designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.
Sept. 3: WiSH Webinar for College-bound High School Students
Sept. 2: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept. 2 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 2: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
Sept. 6-14: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Which Way The Wind Blows’
Olive Branch Theatricals has announced its upcoming production of "Which Way the Wind Blows," will run Saturday, Sept. 6-Sunday, Sept. 14 at the Olive Branch at Valencia Town Center.
Sept. 6-14: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Which Way The Wind Blows’
Hart District Students Double in Completing Career, Education Paths
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced a significant milestone in its commitment to preparing students for future success, the number of high school students who have completed a Career and Technical Education pathway over the last two academic years has more than doubled from 600 students completing a pathway in 2023 to 1,288 pathway completers in 2025.
Hart District Students Double in Completing Career, Education Paths
Ken Striplin | Reduce Your Library Fines, Support the Community
Each September, the Santa Clarita Public Library transforms library visits into an opportunity to make a difference.
Ken Striplin | Reduce Your Library Fines, Support the Community
County Awards First Round of Grants Distributed to Sidewalk Vendors
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has announced the first round of awardees of the Small Business Mobility Fund Formalization Grants, designed to help sidewalk vendors operating in the unincorporated areas of the county comply with permitting and regulatory requirements under the county's Sidewalk Vending Ordinance and participate in the region’s open-air economy.
County Awards First Round of Grants Distributed to Sidewalk Vendors
Federal Court Rules Chiquita Canyon Landfill Must Work with County
The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California ruled on Friday, Aug. 29, that Chiquita Canyon Landfill must work with Los Angeles County to provide support and relief to nearby residents, through temporary relocation and home-hardening, while the broader lawsuit continues to move forward.
Federal Court Rules Chiquita Canyon Landfill Must Work with County
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
1887 - Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens at Castaic Junction [story]
Castaic
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
Today in SCV History (Aug. 30)
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
Heat Advisory Expected on Labor Day for SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps, as high temperatures are forecast to impact the region next week.
Heat Advisory Expected on Labor Day for SCV
FYI Holds Back-to-School Bash, Career Fair for Santa Clarita Valley Foster Youth
Fostering Youth Independence recently held its annual Back-to-School Bash and Career Fair to celebrate the start of the new school year and help former Santa Clarita Valley foster youth get school-ready with a backpack and supplies.
FYI Holds Back-to-School Bash, Career Fair for Santa Clarita Valley Foster Youth
Sept. 2-Oct. 18: County Library Taking Entries for 46th Annual Bookmark Contest
Show off your creativity in the Los Angeles County Library's 46th Annual Bookmark Contest. From Sept. 2 to Oct. 18, aspiring artists in grades K-12 can submit an original bookmark design inspired by reading, books, libraries or your own imagination.
Sept. 2-Oct. 18: County Library Taking Entries for 46th Annual Bookmark Contest
Sept. 4: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Sept. 4: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
Sept. 14: Sierra Hillbillies 58th Anniversary Square Dance
The Santa Clarita Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites you to its 58th Anniversary Square Dance on Sunday, Sept. 14.
Sept. 14: Sierra Hillbillies 58th Anniversary Square Dance
Cougars Take Home Opener 3-1 Over Irvine Valley
The College of the Canyons women's volleyball team rallied after an opening-set loss to down visiting Irvine Valley College by a 3-1 final score at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday, Aug. 27. Set scores were 17-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-23.
Cougars Take Home Opener 3-1 Over Irvine Valley
Today in SCV History (Aug. 29)
1916 - Actor George Montgomery, 1991 Newhall Walk of Western Stars honoree, born in Montana [story]
George Montgomery
City Accepting Poems for Sidewalk Poetry Project 2026
The city of Santa Clarita is accepting short poem entries for the Sidewalk Poetry Project 2026 from writers with the theme, "Share a Santa Clarita Secret."
City Accepting Poems for Sidewalk Poetry Project 2026
Laurene Weste | Step Back in Time at the Ranch House at Hart Park
Tucked into the hills of Old Town Newhall lies one of Santa Clarita’s most treasured landmarks, a place where history lives and the spirit of the West continues to thrive.
Laurene Weste | Step Back in Time at the Ranch House at Hart Park
Public Health Reports Increase in Flea-Borne Typhus in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging people to take precautions following an increase of flea-borne typhus cases across the county.
Public Health Reports Increase in Flea-Borne Typhus in L.A. County
Nov. 1: City of Santa Clarita Hosts Sofi Stadium Tour
Ever wondered what it’s like to walk where the pros do? On Saturday, Nov. 1, hop on a charter bus from Santa Clarita and head to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, home of the Rams and Chargers, for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour.
Nov. 1: City of Santa Clarita Hosts Sofi Stadium Tour
Aug. 30: Last Concerts In The Park Of The Summer Brings Three Tribute Bands
For 35 years, Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, has been the soundtrack of Santa Clarita’s warmest months, filling Central Park with the sounds of laughter, dancing and unforgettable live music.
Aug. 30: Last Concerts In The Park Of The Summer Brings Three Tribute Bands
