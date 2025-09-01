Sept. 15: SCAA Meeting Features Carol Roullard Acrylic Paint Pouring Demo

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature an acrylic paint pouring demo by Carol Roullard at the Monday, Sept. 15 monthly meeting.

The SCAA monthly meeting, free and open to the public will be held at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355 at 6:30-8:30 p.m.

A lover of both photography and art, Roullard uses a high-powered polarization microscope to view dazzling crystals with unique structures and patterns.

Similar to seeing faces in the trunks of trees, Roullard is piqued by the similarity in what happens when acrylic paint is poured in random fashion.

Originally from San Francisco Bay area, Roullard has been an avid photographer since high school.

She now resides in Southern California and teaches fluid acrylics in her studio.

She also has written nine books on photography with her husband.

She has sold and exhibited nationally and internationally on multiple mediums. Her website is www.CarolRoullardArt.com.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

Follow SCAA on Social: FB and IG: SCAA: @santaclaritaart, SCAA Gallery: @artgallery.sca.

