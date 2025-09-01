Sept. 15: SCAA Meeting Features Carol Roullard Acrylic Paint Pouring Demo

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for Highwire: Under the Big Top Art Show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Sept. 14.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature an acrylic paint pouring demo by Carol Roullard at the Monday, Sept. 15 monthly meeting.
|
The WiSH Education Foundation will offer a series of Wednesday webinars designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.
|
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept. 2 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
|
Olive Branch Theatricals has announced its upcoming production of "Which Way the Wind Blows," will run Saturday, Sept. 6-Sunday, Sept. 14 at the Olive Branch at Valencia Town Center.
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced a significant milestone in its commitment to preparing students for future success, the number of high school students who have completed a Career and Technical Education pathway over the last two academic years has more than doubled from 600 students completing a pathway in 2023 to 1,288 pathway completers in 2025.
|
Each September, the Santa Clarita Public Library transforms library visits into an opportunity to make a difference.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has announced the first round of awardees of the Small Business Mobility Fund Formalization Grants, designed to help sidewalk vendors operating in the unincorporated areas of the county comply with permitting and regulatory requirements under the county's Sidewalk Vending Ordinance and participate in the region’s open-air economy.
|
The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California ruled on Friday, Aug. 29, that Chiquita Canyon Landfill must work with Los Angeles County to provide support and relief to nearby residents, through temporary relocation and home-hardening, while the broader lawsuit continues to move forward.
|
1887
- Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens at Castaic Junction [story
]
|
2001
- LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story
]
|
2009
- L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story
]
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps, as high temperatures are forecast to impact the region next week.
|
Fostering Youth Independence recently held its annual Back-to-School Bash and Career Fair to celebrate the start of the new school year and help former Santa Clarita Valley foster youth get school-ready with a backpack and supplies.
|
Show off your creativity in the Los Angeles County Library's 46th Annual Bookmark Contest. From Sept. 2 to Oct. 18, aspiring artists in grades K-12 can submit an original bookmark design inspired by reading, books, libraries or your own imagination.
|
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
|
The Santa Clarita Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites you to its 58th Anniversary Square Dance on Sunday, Sept. 14.
|
The College of the Canyons women's volleyball team rallied after an opening-set loss to down visiting Irvine Valley College by a 3-1 final score at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday, Aug. 27. Set scores were 17-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-23.
|
1916 -
Actor George Montgomery, 1991 Newhall Walk of Western Stars honoree, born in Montana [story
]
|
The city of Santa Clarita is accepting short poem entries for the Sidewalk Poetry Project 2026 from writers with the theme, "Share a Santa Clarita Secret."
|
Tucked into the hills of Old Town Newhall lies one of Santa Clarita’s most treasured landmarks, a place where history lives and the spirit of the West continues to thrive.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging people to take precautions following an increase of flea-borne typhus cases across the county.
|
Ever wondered what it’s like to walk where the pros do? On Saturday, Nov. 1, hop on a charter bus from Santa Clarita and head to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, home of the Rams and Chargers, for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour.
|
For 35 years, Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, has been the soundtrack of Santa Clarita’s warmest months, filling Central Park with the sounds of laughter, dancing and unforgettable live music.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.