Sept. 15 Special Meeting: Hart District Governing Board (Virtual)

A virtual special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board is set for Tuesday, September 15, starting at 8 a.m.

On the agenda: Resolution No. 20/21-6 which would adopt the District’s Gann Limit establishing an appropriations limit in accordance with Article XIII-B of the California Constitution.

The resolution would also declare that the District’s budget appropriations for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 fiscal years do not exceed the limitations imposed by Proposition 4.

Also on the agenda: Approval of authorization allowing the County Superintendent of Schools to make year-end appropriation transfers, as needed, for the 2019/20 fiscal year.

See the complete agenda for the Sept. 15 special meeting.

To provide public comment on a Special Meeting agenda item, please email written comments to wshpubliccomments@hartdistrict.org no later than 4 p.m., September 14. Please use “Public Comment” in the title of the email.

Comments will only be heard regarding items on the Special Meeting agenda and will be limited to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud.

The live virtual meeting can be viewed Tuesday on YouTube at https://youtu.be/DPaZNxgHWdM.