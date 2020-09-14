header image

September 14
1924 - SCV Deputy Ed Brown killed in shootout with Gus Le Brun [story]
Deputy Ed Brown
Sept. 15 Special Meeting: Hart District Governing Board (Virtual)
| Monday, Sep 14, 2020
sept. 15 special meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District in a previous virtual meeting.

 

A virtual special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board is set for Tuesday, September 15, starting at 8 a.m.

On the agenda: Resolution No. 20/21-6 which would adopt the District’s Gann Limit establishing an appropriations limit in accordance with Article XIII-B of the California Constitution.

The resolution would also declare that the District’s budget appropriations for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 fiscal years do not exceed the limitations imposed by Proposition 4.

Also on the agenda: Approval of authorization allowing the County Superintendent of Schools to make year-end appropriation transfers, as needed, for the 2019/20 fiscal year.

See the complete agenda for the Sept. 15 special meeting.

To provide public comment on a Special Meeting agenda item, please email written comments to wshpubliccomments@hartdistrict.org no later than 4 p.m., September 14. Please use “Public Comment” in the title of the email.

Comments will only be heard regarding items on the Special Meeting agenda and will be limited to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud.

The live virtual meeting can be viewed Tuesday on YouTube at https://youtu.be/DPaZNxgHWdM.
Monday, Sep 14, 2020
The Foothill League, which oversees high school sports played through the William S. Hart Union High School District, announces athletes will be able to start conditioning with their teams beginning Monday, September 21.
Monday, Sep 14, 2020
A virtual special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board is set for Tuesday, September 15, starting at 8 a.m.
Monday, Sep 14, 2020
Newhall School District officials put virtual classes on hold Monday as staff worked to secure student and faculty technology following a ransomware attack, officials said.
Monday, Sep 14, 2020
The William S. Hart Union High School District has been named the State Organization of the Year 2020 by the National Association of Social Workers California Chapter.
Friday, Sep 11, 2020
The Saugus High School Band and Color Guard is staging two fundraisers to support the ongoing needs of the program.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths Up to 56, Cases Total Up to 5,662
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 24 new deaths and 733 new cases of COVID-19, including two new deaths in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,662 confirmed cases and 56 deaths.
Sept. 21: Foothill League to Begin Fall Conditioning Workouts
The Foothill League, which oversees high school sports played through the William S. Hart Union High School District, announces athletes will be able to start conditioning with their teams beginning Monday, September 21.
Sept. 15 Special Meeting: Hart District Governing Board (Virtual)
A virtual special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board is set for Tuesday, September 15, starting at 8 a.m.
COC Remote Instruction Extended Through End of Spring 2021 Semester
College of the Canyons will continue with distance education through the end of the spring 2021 semester, Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook announced Monday afternoon in a message to the campus community.
Sept. 24-27: Annual SCV Human Trafficking Summit
The Santa Clarita Valley Human Trafficking Committee is hosting its annual Trafficking Summit virtually, starting Thursday, Sept. 24.
Newhall Schools Put Virtual Lessons on Hold After Ransomware Attack
Newhall School District officials put virtual classes on hold Monday as staff worked to secure student and faculty technology following a ransomware attack, officials said.
Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association Donates $20K to COC
College of the Canyons has received a $20,000 donation from the Greater Los Angeles New Car Dealer Association (GLANCDA) in support of the college’s automotive technology program.
Supes Launch ‘Stay Housed L.A. County’ Legal Aid Program for Tenants
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Monday launched Stay Housed L.A. County, a countywide initiative to provide legal assistance and support for tenants facing eviction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now Shooting in SCV: Feature Film, TV Shows, Commercials, Music Vid
TV shows, commercials, a feature film, a short subject, and a music video are all shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of September 14-20, according to the Santa Clarita Film Office.
Santa Clarita Public Library Celebrates Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to celebrate Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month and invites residents to join in on the fun from September 15 through October 15.
Hart District Named California ‘Organization of the Year’ by Social Workers
The William S. Hart Union High School District has been named the State Organization of the Year 2020 by the National Association of Social Workers California Chapter.
Santa Clarita Unveils Long-awaited Bike Park
Whether you’re a professional rider or looking to try something new, Santa Clarita has officially opened a designated bike park to practice jumps and soon race against others, city officials announced Friday.
Supes Set $100K Reward for Info on Shooter of LASD Deputies
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are continuing to investigate the shooting of two LASD deputies at the MLK Transit Center in Compton on Saturday evening.
Reminder: Sept. 30 is Deadline to Complete 2020 U.S. Census
A reminder for Los Angeles County residents who have not yet completed the 2020 U.S. Census: September 30 is the deadline.
1924 - SCV Deputy Ed Brown killed in shootout with Gus Le Brun [story]
Deputy Ed Brown
1964 - Fire fighters mop up after blaze in Bouquet Canyon that destroyed world's largest live oak tree [story]
fire
1952 - Henry Mayo Newhall Auditorium opens at Hart High [story]
Hart auditorium
COVID-19 May Have Been in L.A. Before China Announced Its Outbreak
New research suggests that COVID-19 may have been circulating in the Los Angeles area as early as last December — months before the outbreak in officially confirmed U.S. cases began to signal the beginning of a pandemic.
Mountasia Searches for Buyer to Survive Pandemic
As Los Angeles County approaches the six-month mark since the stay-at-home order was put in place, shuttering businesses of all types, many of those who have yet to be given the green light to reopen are at risk of closing their doors for good, including the Mountasia Family Fun Center.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 252,066 Cases Countywide, 43 New Deaths; SCV Nears 5,600 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 43 new deaths and 1,115 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 countywide, with 5,594 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Bobcat Fire Smoke Prompts Unhealthy Air Quality Advisory
Smoke from the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest north of Azusa has prompted the South Coast Air Quality Management District to declare the air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley is unhealthy.
Academy Sets Representation, Inclusion Standards for ‘Best Picture’ Oscar
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced new representation and inclusion standards for Oscars eligibility in the "Best Picture" category, as part of its Academy Aperture 2025 initiative.
Saugus High School Band, Color Guard Stage 2 Fundraisers
The Saugus High School Band and Color Guard is staging two fundraisers to support the ongoing needs of the program.
September 15: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, September 15, at 3 p.m.
