Sept. 16: Community Blood Drive at Santa Clarita Sports Complex

College of the Canyons Women's Golf teed off the 2022 campaign with an impressive 19-stroke victory over host Santa Barbara City College while seeing all four scoring players finish in the top-10 of the individual standings.

California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that every Californian can now access free online tutoring available 24/7 through a new initiative offering homework help in every K-12 subject and skill-building resources for adult learners.

The city of Santa Clarita is proud to present the 2022 Parent Resource Symposium titled “Chasing the High.” Parents, guardians, teachers and youth are invited to attend the free event on Friday, Sept. 23, at Santa Clarita City Hall.

Join Dave Berg, author of “Behind The Curtain” Sunday, Sept. 25 at the historic Rancho Camulos Museum. Berg will step back in time to share the highlights of his career working with Jay Leno and tales learned at his mother’s knee.

A community blood drive will be held Friday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to donate blood at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will host a a free walk-in flu shot clinic Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

During the latest City Council meeting, the city of Santa Clarita proclaimed the month of September as Suicide Prevention Month.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 16 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,777 new cases countywide and 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is still offering registration for the 2022 Oak Tree Golf Classic.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is alerting customers that the Newhall field office at 24427 Newhall Ave. will be closing for renovations beginning 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

Early this month brought the return of the SCVEDC's in-person Economic Outlook conference, hosted at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

Williams Homes, one of the nation's leading, privately-held homebuilders, will debut its brand new Williams Ranch master-planned community in the Santa Clarita Valley, California on Sept. 24 and 25.

Every year across the United States, colleges, business and communities participate in a unique event called Manufacturing Day that highlights what modern manufacturing consists of so students, parents, and the public are have a deeper understanding of the opportunities available to them.

LA County Library’s 43rd Annual Bookmark Contest for grades K to 12, which celebrates the joy of reading and creativity, is now open. Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 29.

Recent media reports about overcrowding and lack of exercise for dogs at some other Los Angeles area animal shelters has prompted discussions about animal shelter population management. This is a key operational issue for animal shelters and deserving of the public’s attention.

The California Department of Public Health provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response.

Caltrans Opens Third Northbound Lane on I-5 in Fire-Damaged Area at Castaic Ahead of Schedule Due to the completion of work ahead of schedule, the California Department of Transportation announced the cancellation of planned closures on Interstate 5 Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Sept. 13 and 14, near Castaic in northern Los Angeles County.

Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two New SCV COVID Deaths Increase Total to 501 The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,601 new cases countywide and 42 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

College NOW! Courses Added to COC Fall 2022 Schedule College of the Canyons has added 12 College NOW! classes for high school juniors and seniors to the fall 2022 class schedule to help them get a jumpstart on earning transferable college units or career exploration.

Sept. 17: California Public Health Leaders Will End Weekly COVID Testing Requirements for Workers To better align state COVID-19 guidance with the most current federal recommendations, the California Department of Public Health is ending COVID-19 policies that required weekly COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated individuals in high-risk workplaces and schools.