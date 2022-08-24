Sept. 16: Impulse Music Co. Open House Day

Impulse Music Co. will be hosting their very first Open House Day on Friday, Sept. 16 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

New music students of all ages can sign up for a free trial lesson on any instrument one-on-one with an instructor.

Students can choose a 30-minute time slot between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to come in for their free lesson.

Impulse Music Co. offers in-person lessons for guitar, bass, piano, violin, viola, drums, clarinet, flute, saxophone and voice.

There will be very limited slots for walk-ins, so sign up beforehand to secure your spot before the available lessons fill up.

Impulse Music Co. is located at 21515 Soledad Cyn. Rd. Suite #120.

For more information visit the website.

