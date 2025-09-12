Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
CALL TO ORDER
OATH OF OFFICE
ROLL CALL
Roll Call
FLAG SALUTE
COMMISSION SECRETARY ANNOUNCEMENT
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Minutes of Aug 19, 2025 6:00 PM
CONTINUED PUBLIC HEARING
1. WILEY CANYON MIXED-USE PROJECT (MASTER CASE 20-238)

A continuation of the public hearing for the Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project Master Case20-238.

 
a. Resolution P25-13
a. Resolution P25-13
b. P25-13-Exhibit A CEQA Findings
c. P25-13-Exhibit B Final EIR-MMRP
d. Resolution P25-14
e. P25-14-Exhibit A – Draft Conditions of Approval
f. Alternative 5 Site Plan
g. Public Comments
PUBLIC HEARINGS
2. CROSS STREET TWO-LOT SUBDIVISION (MASTER CASE 23-031)

A request for a Tentative Parcel Map (TPM) 83780 to subdivide the subject site and create two single-family residential lots located at 24123 Cross Street (Assessor’s Parcel Number (APN) 2827-049-020)
a. Public Hearing Notice
a. Public Hearing Notice
b. Resolution P25-12
c. Exhibit A – Draft Conditions of Approval
d. Tentative Parcel Map 83780
e. Aerial and Zoning Map
f. Public Comment
g. Notice of Exemption
3. HASA, INC. INDUSTRIAL RENOVATION PROJECT (MASTER CASE 25-082)

Partial demolition and renovation of two existing buildings to accommodate the relocation of Hasa, Inc.’s bottling operations and warehousing of pool and water treatment products to a new facility.

 
a. Public Hearing Notice
a. Public Hearing Notice
b. Resolution P25-11
c. Exhibit A – Draft Conditions of Approval
d. Aerial and Zoning Maps
e. Site Plan
f. Elevations
g. Integrated Contingency Plan
h. Fire Protection & HAZMAT Report
i. Notice of Exemption
j. Comment Letter(s)
PLANNING MANAGER’S REPORT
PLANNING COMMISSIONERS’ REPORT
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
ADJOURNMENT
CERTIFICATION