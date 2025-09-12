|
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass for median barrier work.
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, has announced the winners of the 2025 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Color Expressions” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Newhall Community Center from Oct. 1- Dec. 16.
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. The commission will hold a continuation of the public hearing for the Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project Master Case 20-238.
Assemblymember Matt Haney’s (D-San Francisco) AB 289, which would bring automated speed enforcement cameras to active highway construction zones, has passed both houses of the Legislature and now heads to Governor Gavin Newsom's desk for a signature.
Hart & Main will host a Wine & Crime event, 6:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27
SCVi Charter School hosted a First Responder Assembly on Thursday, Sept. 11, to honor those who put their lives on the line to ensure the safety of the Santa Clarita Valley and its residents.
1952
- Henry Mayo Newhall Auditorium opens at Hart High [story
]
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees announced leadership changes following a closed session on Wednesday, Sept. 10.
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has given an Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency for its Popular Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health encourages residents to make sure that all members of the family are protected against measles following the recent death of a school-aged L.A. county resident from a complication of measles infection acquired during infancy.
Actor, filmmaker and author Stephen Michael Kelly has released “The Adventures of Rex and Daisy: Henry Does His Best,” a children’s book celebrating resilience, teamwork and empathy.
Stevenson Ranch rising tennis standout Ta’leighah Saulter has made headlines this season by capturing the prestigious Ojai Tennis Tournament title, one of junior tennis's most historic and respected events.
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Autumn Views” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the First Floor Gallery in City Hall from Oct. 15-Dec. 9.
Agua Dulce Winery will host a Bingo & Wine event, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21.
The Canyon Country Community Center will host the "Celebrate," an event series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, Sept. 12, from 6-9 p.m. The last Celebrate event in September will feature the country of Thailand.
Who hasn’t, at some point in childhood, dreamed of being a cowboy?
California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that the federal regulations that allowed states to issue Clean Air Vehicle decals will expire on Sept. 30.
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 16, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a Report by the Chief Executive Officer on the county’s budget, including the latest federal and state policy changes with potential impacts to county staff, contracted providers and service delivery.
Two goals scored early in the second half proved to be the difference as The Master's University women's soccer team defeated the Chapman University Panthers 2-1 Wednesday, Sept. 10 in Orange.
In a back-and-forth battle, The Master's University (0-1-1) and the Eastern Oregon men's soccer teams came to a 2-2 tie Monday, Sept. 8 in Santa Clarita.
College of the Canyons women's golf won its second Western State Conference competition of the season at Santa Barbara Golf Club on Monday, Sept. 8, with stellar sophomore Sahya Kitabatake following suit by taking medalist honors once again.
2001
- Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch
]
