The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. The commission will hold a continuation of the public hearing for the Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project Master Case 20-238.

The Planning Commission meeting will be held at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The applicant for the Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project, Wiley Canyon, LLC, seeks approval of an Architectural Design Review, Conditional Use Permit, Development Review, Minor Use Permit, Oak Tree Permit and Tentative Map to allow for the development of a mixed-use project consisting of a senior-living

facility with 120 assisted-living units; 9,000 square feet of commercial floor area; 45 detached single-family units, eight of which would include an attached Accessory Dwelling Unit and 179 townhome units.

The Planning Commission will also consider the Hasa, Inc. Industrial Renovation Project Master Case 25-082. The project includes the partial demolition and renovation of two existing buildings to accommodate the relocation of Hasa, Inc.’s bottling operations and warehousing of pool and water treatment products to a new facility.

See the full agenda below:

