Sept. 16: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting

The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding businesses and private nonprofit organizations in California of the Oct. 8, 2025 deadline to apply for low interest federal disaster loans to offset economic losses caused by wildfires and straight-line winds occurring Jan. 7-31, 2025.
AMG & Associates, Inc., a leading construction firm specializing in the development of public infrastructure projects, is excited to share an update on their ongoing work at the Fillmore High School Sports Complex
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation invites the public to attend Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations
Come raise a toast to the SCV Pantry for their 40th anniversary at the next VIA After Five Business Mixer.
The news media regularly reports that children, and even adults, aren’t reading as much as they used to. That’s actually a misnomer, according to California State University, Northridge literacy experts Dominic Grasso and Mira Pak.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 16.
A California State University, Northridge professor in education leadership and policy studies, found that not much has been done about the educational development of graduate students of color across educational sectors and transition points in life.
1955
- U.S. release of "Gunsmoke" TV series, initially filmed at Melody Ranch [story
]
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. to discuss the Santa Clarita Arts Master Plan Culmination Report and other issues.
Alliance for a Healthier Generation announced that Saugus Union School District had all 14 schools among the 1,120 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2024-2025 school year.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing Santa Clarita man.
On Saturday, Oct. 25, the city of Santa Clarita invites residents to roll up their sleeves and join their neighbors for Make a Difference Day, an annual tradition of community service that brings people together to give back in meaningful ways.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the details of its Sixth Annual Health & Wellness Forum, taking place on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 8 a.m.
Grab your hiking shoes and get ready to explore Santa Clarita’s 40th park. The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the annual Hiking Challenge at William S. Hart Park.
College of the Canyons cross country competed at the annual Crush Invitational meet hosted by Clovis Community College on Saturday, Sept. 6, with the Cougars using the opportunity to gain a preview of the course that will host the 3C2A State Championships in November.
No. 20 College of the Canyons football suffered a 17-13 road loss to No. 6 El Camino College on Sept. 6, with the Cougars nearly overcoming a 14-point second-half deficit despite committing five turnovers in the game.
College of the Canyons women's soccer captured its first road win of the season, taking a 3-1 result at host Fullerton College on Friday, Sept. 5.
Most of the SCV’s football teams are struggling so far this year in their non-conference or non-league games. In fact, this past weekend we only had three winners out of 10 teams. But we have full confidence in better results to come.
1945
- Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story
]
The Adult Skills Center will host Fall Festival on the Farm, Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sept. 27 at 27803 Lorjen Road, Canyon Country, CA 91387.
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Sept. 10, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3:00 p.m.
Students who missed the start of the semester still have time to enroll at College of the Canyons. More than 455 late-start classes are available for the Fall 2025 semester.
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will celebrate California Native American Day with an Art Showcase on 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, September 27-28.
