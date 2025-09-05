Sept. 17: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance has announced its Hispanic Heritage Celebration Awards and Networking Reception, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Centre in Santa Clarita.

The Centre is located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350.

Each year, the SCV Chamber and the Latino Business Alliance host a celebration during National Hispanic Heritage Month, which has grown to become the largest gathering of Hispanic and Latinx businesses and supporters in the Santa Clarita Valley. This year, the Chamber will recognize C&M Mechanical Heating and Cooling and Dr. Chris Raigosa as honorees for their outstanding leadership and contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley business community.

“Every year, this celebration reminds us of the remarkable impact Hispanic and Latinx leaders have on our business community,” said Councilwoman Patsy Ayala, also Chair of the Latino Business Alliance. “This year, we are especially proud to honor C&M Mechanical Heating and Cooling and Dr. Chris Raigosa. Congratulations to them both on this well-deserved recognition of their leadership, commitment and contributions to our community.”

National Hispanic Heritage Month, running annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, is a time for the SCV Chamber to celebrate the Hispanic and Latinx-owned businesses in the SCV.

“This event provides an opportunity for the entire community to honor the achievements and contributions of the fastest-growing demographic in the region. The SCV Chamber is thrilled to unite business leaders, entrepreneurs and community members for a vibrant celebration of the innovation, resilience and leadership of Hispanic and Latinx businesses,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce. “This isn’t just a reception, it’s a powerful tribute to the individuals and businesses driving economic progress and shaping the future of our Valley. We invite everyone to join us in honoring these remarkable achievements and to be part of an evening filled with pride, inspiration and community spirit.”

Registration is now open on the Chamber’s website at www.SCVChamber.com under the events tab. Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting hello@scvchamber.com.

This year’s Title Sponsor is Solita Modern Mexican Kitchen, which will be providing a delicious menu for the evening. Additional sponsors include Southern California Edison, City of Santa Clarita, Premier America Credit Union and UCLA Health.

Founded in 1923 the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles.

Like this: Like Loading...