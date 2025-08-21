Sept. 17: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration

The Latino Business Alliance will gather to recognize National Hispanic Heritage Month with a celebration, awards and networking reception 5:30- 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17 at the Centre.

The Centre is located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This evening will celebrate the achievements and contributions of Hispanic businesses and individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Every year, The Latino Business Alliance comes together to recognize National Hispanic Heritage Month, honoring its history, vibrant culture and lasting impact of the Hispanic and Latino community. This year’s celebration will feature a dynamic program, including networking opportunities, speakers and special recognitions of those who have made significant contributions to the business community.

This is also a unique opportunity to support a pivotal event and increase visibility within the community through its sponsorship opportunities. For more information or to become a sponsor, please email hello@scvchamber.com.

Join an evening of celebration, recognition and community spirit to honor the excellence and cultural heritage Hispanic and Latino neighbors.

Member: $35

Non-member: $50

For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://www.scvchamber.com/events/hispanic-heritage-celebration-awards-and-networking-reception-3.

