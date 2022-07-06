header image

Sept. 17: Second Annual Car Show Presented by the Outlets at Tejon
Wednesday, Jul 6, 2022
outletsattejon2022

The Outlets at Tejon is excited to host its second annual car show on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This family-friendly event is free to attend and will have music, delicious food options, an awards ceremony, cars from various generations and shopping.

All Outlets guests will receive a complimentary raffle ticket that can be collected at a car show tent for a chance to win prizes throughout the show.

At 9 a.m. is the deadline for show car check in.

At 10 a.m. food trucks will be checked in.

The car show will begin at 11 a.m., the food trucks will be open for business and judging will start.

The awards ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. Awards will be given for the following categories: Best by year/generation, best overall make/model, best work in progress, crowd favorite and overall event winner.

“We are excited to provide a fun atmosphere where people of all ages from various communities come together to enjoy cars,” said Becca Bland, marketing director for the Outlets at Tejon. “Whether you’re a shopper or just passing through, we encourage you to stop by and enjoy great food, music, timeless cars and shopping.”

The event will be held at 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway, Arvin, CA 93203 in the north parking lot.

To enter your vehicle in the show, register on Eventbrite or call (661) 858-2155 for more information.

Tickets start at $20 per vehicle and give auto-owners a chance to take home a trophy.

Vehicle entry fees will be discounted for auto-owners or car clubs who enter five or more cars.

