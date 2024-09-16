header image

September 16
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
Sept. 17: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
| Monday, Sep 16, 2024
Saugus Union School District

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Sept. 17 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Education Center, located at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.

The meeting will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, click here.

Webinar ID: 851 3280 1464

To dial by phone:
+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

The board is scheduled to discuss approval of additional services for engineering and architectural services due to a project timeline extension of a new two-story building, track and field, play courts, lower playground and activity turf at James Foster Elementary School.

Also on the agenda is approval of Proposition 28: Arts and Music in Schools Funding Annual Report 2023-2024.

To view the full agenda online, click here.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s governing board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 294-5300, ext. 5121. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodation and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.

SUSD Code scan
