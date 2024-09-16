Sept. 18-19: Learning Post Academy Online Information Meetings

The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced upcoming community information meetings about Learning Post Academy Independent Study School, Wednesday, Sept. 18 and Thursday, Sept. 19.

These online meetings will provide parents and guardians with the opportunity to learn more about the school’s flexible learning options and personalized support services.

Learning Post Academy offers a high-quality education that empowers students to learn at their own pace and in a way that best suits individual needs. With experienced teachers and a supportive learning environment, students can explore their passions and achieve academic success.

Learning Post Academy’s benefits include: One-on-one support, flexible scheduling, online or in person options, duel enrollment, AP/Honors College classes, WASC accredited and NCAA approved.

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Google video call link: https://meet.google.com/nak-ngsr-ucx

Or dial: ‪(US) +1 949-424-7667 PIN: ‪373 369 063

Thursday, Sept. 19, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Google video call link: https://meet.google.com/uxq-ejzt-aju

Or dial: ‪(US) +1 540-669-0701 PIN: ‪437 490 452

