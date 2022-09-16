Sept. 18-24: Child Passenger Safety Week

SACRAMENTO – The California Highway Patrol and the Office of Traffic Safety will help parents and caregivers ensure every child is properly restrained in the correct safety seat for their age and size as part of Child Passenger Safety Week from Sept. 18-24.

“When installed and used correctly, child safety seats and safety belts can prevent injuries and save lives,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “The best way to protect your child in the car is to use a properly fitted child safety seat and seat belt.”

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children, and the latest research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows 46 percent of child safety seats are not installed correctly.

California law requires that all children under age 2, weighing under 40 pounds and under 40 inches tall, ride in a rear-facing car seat. All children under age 8 must ride in the back seat of a vehicle, in an age-appropriate child safety seat. Safety experts recommend all children ride in the backseat until age 13.

For more information about child passenger safety, visit https://www.chp.ca.gov/Programs-Services/Programs/Child-Safety-Seats.

“This week is a great opportunity for parents and guardians to get that extra assurance that their child is as safe as possible riding in the car,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “Child passenger safety technicians are here to assist parents with choosing and installing the right car seat.”

As part of Child Passenger Safety Week, CHP Child Passenger Safety technicians will provide child safety seat inspections, education, and hands-on training for parents and caregivers.

National Seat Check Saturday is Sept. 24, however, free inspections by CPS technicians are available all year by appointment at any CHP Area office. To locate your local CHP Area office, please visit https://www.chp.ca.gov/find-an-office.

