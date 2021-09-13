Sept. 18: American Cancer Society’s Relay Rally

The American Cancer Society is holding a Relay Rally on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., at Westfield Valencia Town Center. The Rally is a preliminary event for Relay For Life, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Come out to the patio area outside Macy’s and Lucille’s for goodie bags (while supplies last), face painting, and cape decorating this Saturday for some family fun, as we Rally to get ready for Relay For Life.

Luminaria bags to honor and celebrate those affected by cancer will be available for sale. They can then be displayed at Relay For Life on Saturday, Oct. 2. The Relay store will also be at the Rally with assorted merchandise, as well as information for cancer survivors, patients and caregivers.

For more information, contact Carol Calkins at either ccalkins@cox.net or (520) 850-3438

