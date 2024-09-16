Sept. 18: COC Board to Interview, Appoint Area 5 Trustee

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Wednesday, Sept. 18, 5 p.m. in open session to interview and appoint a new trustee for Area 5.

The resignation of Trustee Joan W. MacGregor effective Aug. 5 resulted in a vacant board seat in Area 5. The board will make a provisional appointment to the seat. Applications were accepted through Sept. 6.

The following candidates submitted applications and questionnaires in advance for the board’s review and have met the eligibility criteria for the provisional trustee appointment as per the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters:

Jason Abrahamson

Carlos Guerrero

Tony Maldonado

After the candidate interviews the current board of trustees, Dr. Edel Alonso, Sebastian C.M. Cazares and Jerry K. Danielsen, will vote to appoint a new trustee to fill the unexpired term for Area 5. The seat will be up for election in 2026.

The open board of trustees seat for Trustee Area 1 caused by the resignation of Chuck Lyon near the end of June will be filled in the Nov. 5 general election.

To view the full agenda visit https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=D83NFX5F1E17.

The meeting will take place in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

WEBINAR ID: 894-6532-0577

To live stream the meeting visit https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/89465320577.

Consistent with the Brown Act, the above-noticed meeting of the SCCCD Board of Trustees shall take place as follows:

1. PUBLIC: Members the public may view the meeting using the Zoom link for livestreaming purposes.

2. PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide public comment on closed session items, open session items, and those items NOT on the agenda that are within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees, may do so in-person at the location noted above. Forms for “requests to speak” will be available for the public to fill out.

3. WRITTEN PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide written comments may do so by submitting them to boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu.

The District will NO LONGER read emailed public comments aloud during the meeting. Emails sent before the meeting will be forwarded to the Trustees for their review and consideration.

4. ATTENDING VIRTUALLY: In addition to the public’s option to attend in-person at the location noted above, members of the public may attend virtually and are welcome to do so. At this time, while members of the public exercising this option are permitted to attend and observe, public participation remains subject to the in-person and written comments provisions above. Staff, attorneys, or contracted experts invited by the Board to attend may both attend and participate virtually.

PLEASE NOTE:

Board Policy 2350 limits each speaker to THREE (3) MINUTES per subject and the total time per subject to TWENTY (20) MINUTES.

Board members are prohibited by the Brown Act from responding to comments made regarding topics NOT on the official agenda.

Submissions of public comments will be considered a public record under the Public Records Act and are therefore subject to public disclosure.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...