September 16
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
Sept. 18: COC Board to Interview, Appoint Area 5 Trustee
| Monday, Sep 16, 2024
coc university Center

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Wednesday, Sept. 18, 5 p.m. in open session to interview and appoint a new trustee for Area 5.

The resignation of Trustee Joan W. MacGregor effective Aug. 5 resulted in a vacant board seat in Area 5. The board will make a provisional appointment to the seat. Applications were accepted through Sept. 6.

The following candidates submitted applications and questionnaires in advance for the board’s review and have met the eligibility criteria for the provisional trustee appointment as per the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters:

Jason Abrahamson

Carlos Guerrero

Tony Maldonado

After the candidate interviews the current board of trustees, Dr. Edel Alonso, Sebastian C.M. Cazares and Jerry K. Danielsen, will vote to appoint a new trustee to fill the unexpired term for Area 5. The seat will be up for election in 2026.

The open board of trustees seat for Trustee Area 1 caused by the resignation of Chuck Lyon near the end of June will be filled in the Nov. 5 general election.

To view the full agenda visit https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=D83NFX5F1E17.

The meeting will take place in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

WEBINAR ID: 894-6532-0577

To live stream the meeting visit https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/89465320577.

Consistent with the Brown Act, the above-noticed meeting of the SCCCD Board of Trustees shall take place as follows:

1. PUBLIC: Members the public may view the meeting using the Zoom link for livestreaming purposes.

2. PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide public comment on closed session items, open session items, and those items NOT on the agenda that are within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees, may do so in-person at the location noted above. Forms for “requests to speak” will be available for the public to fill out.

3. WRITTEN PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide written comments may do so by submitting them to boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu.

The District will NO LONGER read emailed public comments aloud during the meeting. Emails sent before the meeting will be forwarded to the Trustees for their review and consideration.

4. ATTENDING VIRTUALLY: In addition to the public’s option to attend in-person at the location noted above, members of the public may attend virtually and are welcome to do so. At this time, while members of the public exercising this option are permitted to attend and observe, public participation remains subject to the in-person and written comments provisions above. Staff, attorneys, or contracted experts invited by the Board to attend may both attend and participate virtually.

PLEASE NOTE:

Board Policy 2350 limits each speaker to THREE (3) MINUTES per subject and the total time per subject to TWENTY (20) MINUTES.

Board members are prohibited by the Brown Act from responding to comments made regarding topics NOT on the official agenda.

Submissions of public comments will be considered a public record under the Public Records Act and are therefore subject to public disclosure.
Oct. 26: Volunteers Needed for Make a Difference Day
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 26 and is looking for enthusiastic residents to volunteer for various projects that benefit local nonprofits, as well as the city.
Oct. 26: Volunteers Needed for Make a Difference Day
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, PathPoint Celebrate Grad Interns
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and PathPoint announced the graduation of Aiden Land and Andrew Mendence from the Project SEARCH internship program.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, PathPoint Celebrate Grad Interns
Sept. 18-19: Learning Post Academy Online Information Meetings
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced upcoming community information meetings about Learning Post Academy Independent Study School, Thursday, Sept. 18 and Friday, Sept. 19.
Sept. 18-19: Learning Post Academy Online Information Meetings
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Wednesday, Sept. 18, 5 p.m. in open session to interview and appoint a new trustee for Area 5.
Sept. 20: Last Chance to Register for the River Rally
The city of Santa Clarita wants to remind residents that volunteer registration is open for the 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for next Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the William S. Hart Pony Baseball and Softball Complex, 23780 Auto Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Sept. 20: Last Chance to Register for the River Rally
CHP Emphasizes Child Safety for National Child Passenger Safety Week
The California Highway Patrol is dedicating Sept. 15-21 to promoting child passenger safety across California, focusing on the protection of the state’s youngest road users.
CHP Emphasizes Child Safety for National Child Passenger Safety Week
Sept. 17: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Sept. 17 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Sept 30: West Ranch Jazz Band to Open for Huntertones
West Ranch High School’s Studio A Jazz Band will be the opening act for the Huntertones, a Brooklyn-based sextet, who are coming to the Santa Clarita Valley for a one-night performance.
Sept 30: West Ranch Jazz Band to Open for Huntertones
Sept. 25: Free Ransomeware Webinar for VIA Members
An exclusive Ransomeware webinar "Ransomeware, Don't Be the Next Victim!" will be hosted Wednesday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m.- noon by Shield IT Networks, in partnership with Lucas Insurance Services. It will be free for VIA members.
Sept. 25: Free Ransomeware Webinar for VIA Members
Oct.19: Business for Artists Fossils Sculpture Making Workshop
As part of the Third Annual Business for Artists Conference on Saturday, Oct. 19, Judith Modrak will lead the Imaginary Fossils Sculpture Making Workshop.
Oct.19: Business for Artists Fossils Sculpture Making Workshop
Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 16 to Friday, Sept. 20.
Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Sept. 16)
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
Today in SCV History (Sept. 15)
1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
voting
Today in SCV History (Sept. 14)
1924 - SCV Deputy Ed Brown killed in shootout with Gus Le Brun [story]
Deputy Ed Brown
Oct. 5-6: 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow
The 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow will be held at William S. Hart Regional Park on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6.
Oct. 5-6: 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow
Sept. 17: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 3 p.m., in City Hall's Mural Room at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Sept. 17: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Special Meeting
SR-14 Scoping Meeting Postponed
CalTrans, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, planned on holding two scoping meetings to receive public input on enhancing the safety of State Route 14. However, less than a week before the first scoping meeting was to be held, it was announced that the meetings would be postponed for an undetermined period of time.
SR-14 Scoping Meeting Postponed
‘Natures’s Palette’ Art Exhibition to Feature in City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita announces the opening of its latest art exhibition, "Nature's Palette," in the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
‘Natures’s Palette’ Art Exhibition to Feature in City Hall
Vallarta Supermarkets Adds New Locations
Vallarta Supermarkets Inc., headquartered in Santa Clarita, is continuing to expand within California.
Vallarta Supermarkets Adds New Locations
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Parenting for Prevention, Building a Drug-Free Future
As a father of three, I understand firsthand the importance of guiding our children through open communication and keeping them engaged in extracurricular activities and sports to foster their growth.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Parenting for Prevention, Building a Drug-Free Future
Santa Clarita Announces Fall Hike a Marathon Challenge
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the Third Annual Fall Hiking Challenge where participants are challenged to complete a marathon, 26.2 miles in the Newhall Pass Open Space and surrounding trails.
Santa Clarita Announces Fall Hike a Marathon Challenge
Sept. 19: Santa Clara River WASC Meeting
The Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 19, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at Santa Clarita City Hall.
Sept. 19: Santa Clara River WASC Meeting
L.A. County Parks Invites Public to SCV Community Meetings
The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting community meetings this month at 67 parks and nature center locations, including Castaic Sports Complex and Placerita Canyon Nature Center in the month of September.
L.A. County Parks Invites Public to SCV Community Meetings
Sept. 16-20: SB I-5 Lane Closures Continue in Castaic Area
The California Department of Transportation announced the southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes from two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic to Lake Hughes Road overnights Monday, Sept. 16 through Friday, Sept. 20 for paving work.
Sept. 16-20: SB I-5 Lane Closures Continue in Castaic Area
SCVNews.com