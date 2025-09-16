Sept. 18: Hart District to Hold Community Discussion on Safety, Wellness

A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Thursday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m.

The meeting, “Community Discussion: A Culture of Safety and Wellness in the Hart District” will be held at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

The Hart District seeks the input of the community on an annual basis and invites Hart District students, staff and parents to attend this annual community discussion. Spanish translation will be provided.

At this meeting, district staff will share information on the many components that contribute to safety and wellness, access and equity and communication and collaboration on Hart District campuses as outlined in the Strategic Plan. Participants will be invited to provide feedback and suggestions in key areas: Physical Safety and Communication, Culture and Climate and Mental Health and Wellness Supports.

Community members will have an opportunity to provide input through table discussions.

You can view the full agenda at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/SB_MeetingListing.aspx?S=36030502.

Like this: Like Loading...