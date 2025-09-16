Sept. 18: Hart District to Hold Community Discussion on Safety, Wellness

|
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Thursday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m.
On the two-year anniversary of his passing, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to rename the Castaic Sports Complex in honor of Deputy Ryan M. Clikunbroomer.
This will be another extended weekend of lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass. The freeway will be reduced to three lanes in each direction and motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes and explore public transportation options to reach their destinations.
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) and Rep. Rick W. Allen (R-GA-12) have introduced the Contract Postal Unit Transparency Act, legislation designed to require the United States Postal Service to provide reports on how the closure of contract postal units will impact residents and allow for public hearings before any closure takes place.
The Master's University senior Hannah Ulibarri has been named the Dr. LeRoy Walker Student Athlete of Character Award winner by the NAIA.
Trent Rickard scored two second-half goals but the comeback was not enough as The Master's University men's soccer team took its second loss of the season on Sept. 13, this time 3-2 to the Stanton Elks.
1872
- Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story
The Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will lower the adoption fee for cats during its "9 Lives, 15 Days" at all L.A. County Animal Care Centers through Wednesday, Oct. 1.
The Los Angeles County Castaic Animal Care Center invites the community to its emergency preparedness, Touch a Truck and Adoption Event, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20.
Our SCV football teams improved a bit this past week, with four winners out of nine games played. All those winners were from the Foothill League, against non-league opponents. But the Foothill League begins play this Friday, Sept. 19, so local cheers and tears are guaranteed.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced 11 of her bills have passed both houses of the Legislature and are now on the Governor’s desk, awaiting his signature.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept. 16 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association and the Old Town Newhall Association will showcase the first Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival in the Santa Clarita Valley, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 11-12 on Main Street in Newhall.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the final findings from representative soil sample testing in and around the Eaton and Palisades fire areas, confirming a higher percentage of soil samples with lead levels above health-based screening thresholds from parcels with intact homes downwind of the Eaton Fire.
A reminder that volunteer registration is open for the 30th Annual River Rally Clean-Up and Environmental Expo scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 20, from 8-11 a.m. at Wiley Canyon Road, just off of the Via Princessa Bridge and east of Orchard Village Road.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 15 to Saturday, Sept. 20.
When Santa Clarita incorporated in 1987, Old Orchard Park was already a gathering place where families came together to play, relax and make memories.
Maddy Traylor scored two second-half goals in The Master's University women's soccer 2-0 win over the Redlands Bulldogs Saturday, Sept. 13 in Redlands.
The Master's University cross-country teams competed against top NCAA competition at the BIOLA Invitational Friday, Sept. 12 at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton.
Victoria Jamison won the Western State Conference Preview event on Friday, Sept. 12 at Arroyo Verde Park in Ventura, leading College of the Canyons women's cross country to the top spot in the women's team standings. Canyons also saw its men's squad take fifth at the event.
College of the Canyons men's soccer scored a pair of first half goals then played a scoreless final 45 minutes to edge host West Hills Lemoore on Friday, Sept. 12.
1970
- SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story
1924
- SCV Deputy Ed Brown killed in shootout with Gus Le Brun [story
1964
- Fire fighters mop up after blaze in Bouquet Canyon that destroyed world's largest live oak tree [story
