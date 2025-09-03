header image

Sept. 18: Non-Profits Invited to Take Part in Informational Meeting For Community Services and Arts Grants
| Wednesday, Sep 3, 2025
Water drop


The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2026 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 10:30 a.m.

The Community Services and Arts Grants Program will once again make funds available to non-profit organizations that provide community and arts services to Santa Clarita residents. For the 2026 grant cycle, the Santa Clarita City Council has approved $200,000 in grant funding to help support one-time projects, program enhancements and pilot programs.

This meeting is highly recommended for all non-profit agencies interested in applying for grant funds. The meeting will include details about the grant program, timeline, funding eligibility and grant categories. Participants will also be given time to ask questions and receive information from panelists Noely Allevato, Management Analyst and Jennifer Shadle, Arts and Events Administrator.

The 2026 Grant Application Packet will be released on the same day, Sept. 18, and will be available online at SantaClarita.gov/Grants.

To participate using Zoom, please use:

-Webinar ID: 160 770 1226 and Passcode: 487196

-Zoom Webinar direct link: santaclarita.zoomgov.com/j/1607701226

For more information on the City’s Community Services and Arts Grant Program, including required materials, submission guidelines and more, visit SantaClarita.gov/Grants or contact Noely Allevato at (661) 286-4146.
Sept. 6: Planet Fitness Announces Grand Opening of New Club in Valencia
Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced the grand opening of its new Valencia club located at 27716 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, Calif.
Sept.11: SCV Water Holds Urban Water Management Plan Community Workshop
SCV Water is initiating an update to its Urban Water Management Plan, a foundational  planning document that guides long-term water supply reliability, conservation strategies, and climate resilience for our region.
CSUN Recognizes Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost as University’s Single Largest Alumni Donor, Renames College of Engineering & Computer Science in His Honor
There is a saying that permeates to every corner of the California State University, Northridge campus: “Once a Matador, always a Matador.”
Today in SCV History (Sept. 3)
1968 - Opening of SCV's second high school, Canyon High [link]
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
The Eaton Fire exposed glaring issues in the insurance market. Too many residents continue to face undue claims delays, underpayments and denials that compound their hardship and loss.
Oct. 11: Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir ‘Voices United’ Workshop, Concert
The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir is inviting singers and music lovers for Voices United, a mass choir workshop followed by a evening concert, Saturday, Oct. 11 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
Heat Advisory is Extended for SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges Santa Clarita Valley residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke and heat cramps, as high temperatures are now forecast through Wednesday, Sept. 3.
Sept. 20: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High School
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music and Booster Club’s “All Valley Showcase,” sponsored by JCL Productions will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Valencia High School Football Stadium, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Celebrate William S. Hart Park at 2025 State of the City
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that this year’s State of the City event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at 3 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center.
SCV Football Finds September
As we head for football in the first week of September, most of our local teams have completed two non-league games, and trends are beginning to emerge. Some teams hope to continue their directions this week and others want complete reversals. We wish them all the best.
Sept. 4: Saugus School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, at James Foster Elementary, 22500 Pamplico Drive, Saugus, CA 91350.
Update on Schiavo’s Legislative Package in Sacramento
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) has announced that several of her key bills are moving forward in the Legislature, with eight measures passing out of the Assembly Appropriations Committee and three passed by the Legislature.
Ken Striplin | Fire Safety
Our city is no stranger to wildfires and the statewide statistics for 2025 so far are staggering.
Bill Miranda | Framing Our Future, Honoring Our Past
This year’s State of the City will be a truly special celebration, one that brings our community together to honor history, reflect on progress and look toward the future.
TMUXC Opens Season at Mark Covert Classic
The 2025 campaign is underway for The Master's University cross-country teams as they competed in the Mark Covert Classic Saturday, Aug. 30 in Fullerton.
TMU Prevails in Final Match Before GSAC
In another five-set thriller, The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated No. 20 Midland University (NE) in the final match of the CSM Labor Day Classic in Omaha, Neb. Saturday, Aug. 30. The team is 7-1 on the season so far.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 2)
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Sept. 14: SCAA Call to Artist Highwire, Under the Big Top Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for Highwire: Under the Big Top Art Show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Sept. 14.
Sept. 15: SCAA Meeting Features Carol Roullard Acrylic Paint Pouring Demo
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature an acrylic paint pouring demo by Carol Roullard at the Monday, Sept. 15 monthly meeting.
Sept. 3: WiSH Webinar for College-bound High School Students
The WiSH Education Foundation will offer a series of Wednesday webinars designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.
Sept. 2: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept. 2 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 6-14: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Which Way The Wind Blows’
Olive Branch Theatricals has announced its upcoming production of "Which Way the Wind Blows," will run Saturday, Sept. 6-Sunday, Sept. 14 at the Olive Branch at Valencia Town Center.
Hart District Students Double in Completing Career, Education Paths
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced a significant milestone in its commitment to preparing students for future success, the number of high school students who have completed a Career and Technical Education pathway over the last two academic years has more than doubled from 600 students completing a pathway in 2023 to 1,288 pathway completers in 2025.
