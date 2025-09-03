Sept. 18: Non-Profits Invited to Take Part in Informational Meeting For Community Services and Arts Grants

The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2026 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 10:30 a.m.

The Community Services and Arts Grants Program will once again make funds available to non-profit organizations that provide community and arts services to Santa Clarita residents. For the 2026 grant cycle, the Santa Clarita City Council has approved $200,000 in grant funding to help support one-time projects, program enhancements and pilot programs.

This meeting is highly recommended for all non-profit agencies interested in applying for grant funds. The meeting will include details about the grant program, timeline, funding eligibility and grant categories. Participants will also be given time to ask questions and receive information from panelists Noely Allevato, Management Analyst and Jennifer Shadle, Arts and Events Administrator.

The 2026 Grant Application Packet will be released on the same day, Sept. 18, and will be available online at SantaClarita.gov/Grants.

To participate using Zoom, please use:

-Webinar ID: 160 770 1226 and Passcode: 487196

-Zoom Webinar direct link: santaclarita.zoomgov.com/j/1607701226

For more information on the City’s Community Services and Arts Grant Program, including required materials, submission guidelines and more, visit SantaClarita.gov/Grants or contact Noely Allevato at (661) 286-4146.

