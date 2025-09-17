Sept. 18 – Nov. 19: Celebrating Life By Bob Hernandez at The MAIN

The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, Celebrating Life, by Bob Hernandez on view at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall now through Nov. 19.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The community is invited to a special reception on Thursday, Sept. 18, 7-10 p.m. at The MAIN, offering a unique opportunity to engage with the artist and explore the exhibit firsthand.

Celebrating Life, honors the connections, surprises and resilience that shape our shared human experience. Through expressive watercolor and acrylic works, Hernandez reflects on the people, memories and moments that matter most, offering a personal yet universal tribute to the creativity and strength within us all.

From an early age, Hernandez was drawn to creativity, often coloring outside the lines. As he grew, it became clear that art would shape his life’s work. Known for experimenting with a wide range of styles and techniques, he has made innovation his signature. Hernandez also founded The ARTree, a nonprofit in Old Town Newhall that helps individuals of all ages discover and develop their creative potential.

His artistic achievements have earned broad recognition. Hernandez has received an Emmy, along with numerous local, national and international honors. His fine art pieces have garnered multiple silver and gold awards for paintings and drawings across various multimedia projects.

The art reception will provide an opportunity to meet Hernandez and gain insight into his creative process. The event is free and open to the public.

To learn more about the Celebrating Life exhibit and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at ArtistCall@SantaClarita.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...