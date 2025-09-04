Sept. 18: Oktoberfest SENSES Block Party

The final SENSES Block Party of the year presented by the city of Santa Clarita, will be 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall and this months theme is Oktoberfest.

At the event there will be stein holding competition and beer barrel challenge, carnival games such as ring toss, milk jug toss, balloon darts and vintage Volkswagens. while you much and sip from @fryday.eats, @ and @eighthandrail! Plus, dance the night away to @.

On-street bar hosted by Eighth and Rail.

Food from the FryDay and sweet treats from The Twist Churro Truck.

Live music by Die Sauerkrauts Polka Band.

The first 200 guests will score a free custom SENSES Block Party stein with a purchase of a drink from the on-street bar, because no Oktoberfest is complete without one. Let’s end the SENSES season with a bang.

The wildly popular SENSES Block Party brings live music, food trucks, themed activities and adult beverages to Main Street every third Thursday. Grab a drink from the on-street bar, dance the night away to high energy performers and order a bite from the food trucks or local restaurants. Don’t miss this fun and festive adult setting right here in Santa Clarita.

