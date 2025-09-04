header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
Sept. 18: Oktoberfest SENSES Block Party
Thursday, Sep 4, 2025
oktoberfest cropped

The final SENSES Block Party of the year presented by the city of Santa Clarita, will be 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall and this months theme is Oktoberfest.

At the event there will be stein holding competition and beer barrel challenge, carnival games such as ring toss, milk jug toss, balloon darts and vintage Volkswagens. while you much and sip from @fryday.eats, @ and @eighthandrail! Plus, dance the night away to @.

On-street bar hosted by Eighth and Rail.

Food from the FryDay and sweet treats from The Twist Churro Truck.

Live music by Die Sauerkrauts Polka Band.

The first 200 guests will score a free custom SENSES Block Party stein with a purchase of a drink from the on-street bar, because no Oktoberfest is complete without one. Let’s end the SENSES season with a bang.

The wildly popular SENSES Block Party brings live music, food trucks, themed activities and adult beverages to Main Street every third Thursday. Grab a drink from the on-street bar, dance the night away to high energy performers and order a bite from the food trucks or local restaurants. Don’t miss this fun and festive adult setting right here in Santa Clarita.

oktoberfest
Sept. 6: Family First, Reconnect, Play Workshop at Newhall Library

Sept. 6: Family First, Reconnect, Play Workshop at Newhall Library
Thursday, Sep 4, 2025
The Old Town Newhall Public Library is teaming up with the SCV Pregnancy Center to host a Family First: Reconnect and Play workshop Saturday, Sept. 6, 1:30- 3 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 18: Non-Profits Invited to Information Meeting for Community Services, Arts Grants

Sept. 18: Non-Profits Invited to Information Meeting for Community Services, Arts Grants
Wednesday, Sep 3, 2025
The City of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2026 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 10:30 a.m.
FULL STORY...

Celebrate William S. Hart Park at 2025 State of the City

Celebrate William S. Hart Park at 2025 State of the City
Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that this year's State of the City event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at 3 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center.
FULL STORY...
