Sept. 19-22: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Each Direction Through the Sepulveda Pass

This will be another extended weekend of lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass. The freeway will be reduced to three lanes in each direction and motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes and explore public transportation options to reach their destinations.

The work will start at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19 and continue through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 22. Motorists traveling along I-405 will experience the following lane reductions and ramp closures:

Northbound Interstate 405

Northbound I-405 will be reduced to three lanes between Santa Monica Boulevard to just north of Sunset Boulevard.

Santa Monica Boulevard on-ramp closed.

Sunset Boulevard on-ramp closed.

Southbound Interstate 405

Southbound I-405 will be reduced to three lanes just north of Sunset Boulevard to eastbound Wilshire Boulevard.

Sunset Boulevard/Church Lane on/off-ramp closed.

Southbound I-405 off-ramp to Eastbound and Westbound Wilshire Boulevard closed.

Alternate Routes for I-405

Santa Monica Boulevard to northbound I-405: Travel east on Santa Monica Boulevard and north on Sepulveda Boulevard to the on-ramp to northbound I-405 at Moraga Drive.

Sunset Boulevard to southbound I-405: Travel north on Church Lane, south on Sepulveda Boulevard, west on Santa Monica Boulevard to the on-ramp to southbound I-405.

Extended Weekend Lane Reductions will occur about every two weeks along various sections of I-405. There will be about 25 extended weekend lane reductions for this project. Due to weather or operational reasons, the schedule is subject to change, including the times and dates of closures, the number of lanes closed and other details.

Residents and businesses located near construction may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Please visit the Caltrans Quickmap for current road conditions.

This work is part of the I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project between the Los Angeles communities of Van Nuys and Westwood along the Sepulveda Pass. This project will apply about $143.7 million toward improving the safety and mobility along I-405 between Van Nuys and Westwood as well as extend the pavement life.

