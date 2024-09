Sept. 19: City Hosts Non-Profit Informational Zoom Meeting for Grants

The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2025 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.

The Community Services and Arts Grants Program will once again make funds available to non-profit organizations that provide community and arts services to Santa Clarita residents. For the 2025 grant cycle, the Santa Clarita City Council has increased the available funding amount to $200,000 to help support one-time projects, program enhancements and pilot programs.

This meeting is highly recommended for all non-profit agencies interested in applying for grant funds. The meeting will include details about the grant program, timeline, funding eligibility, grant categories and other criteria. Participants will also be given time to ask questions and receive answers from panelists Phil Lantis, Arts and Events Manager and Noely Serrato, Management Analyst.

The 2025 Grant Application Packet will be released on the same day and will be available online at SantaClarita.gov/Grants.

To participate using Zoom, use Webinar ID: 83825752917 and Passcode: 075540

Zoom Webinar direct link: SantaClarita.zoom.us/j/83825752917

For more information on the city’s Community Services and Arts Grant Program, including required materials, submission guidelines and more, visit SantaClarita.gov/Grants.

