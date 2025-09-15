Sept. 19: Last Chance to Register for River Rally Cleanup, Environmental Expo

A reminder that volunteer registration is open for the 30th Annual River Rally Clean-Up and Environmental Expo scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 20, from 8-11 a.m. at Wiley Canyon Road, just off of the Via Princessa Bridge and east of Orchard Village Road.

This is a perfect volunteer opportunity for individuals, families, clubs, scout troops, churches and businesses. In addition to removing trash and debris from the riverbed, volunteers can sign up for any remaining spots to help with logistics, including volunteer check-in, arts and crafts, water and glove distribution and line control. All interested volunteers, regardless of age, are required to pre-register online by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com/events by Friday, Sept. 19.

All participants must wear closed-toe shoes and appropriate clothing for picking up debris in the riverbed and are highly encouraged to wear sun protection, such as sunscreen and a hat. Participants should plan to bring a refillable water bottle to stay hydrated with the opportunity to visit an on-site water refill station, provided by Reel Waste & Recycling.

Volunteers are encouraged to walk or bike to the event, where a free bike valet service will be provided by Incycle. Alternatively, volunteers can ride the bus routes 5 and 6 for free all day on Saturday, Sept. 20. A promotional code for a free transit day pass and instructions will be sent in a confirmation email before the event.

This year’s River Rally is extra special as we celebrate the event’s 30th anniversary with new activities and family-friendly fun. The Environmental Expo will feature interactive games and activities amidst the educational booths focused on sustainability, pollution prevention and protecting the local watershed. One lucky resident can win a free rain barrel by entering the raffle at the Rain Barrels International booth. Additionally, the city is partnering with the Castaic Animal Care Center to showcase several adoptable dogs at the River Rally. Adoption fees will be waived for Santa Clarita residents who adopt a furry friend during the event. For safety reasons, pets are not allowed at this event, excluding any available for adoption at the designated booth.

For more information on the 30th Annual River Rally and Environmental Expo, please call the River Rally hotline at (661) 284-1415 or visit GreenSantaClarita.com. For information regarding volunteer registration, email volunteers@santaclarita.gov or call (661) 250-3708.

