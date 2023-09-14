Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
Roll Call
FLAG SALUTE
COMMISSION SECRETARY ANNOUNCEMENT
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Minutes of Jul 18, 2023 6:00 PM
PUBLIC HEARINGS
1. Wireless Communications Facility on Existing Tower – Master Case 23-071

Continuance of Master Case 23-071, a wireless communications facility on an existing Southern California Edison lattice tower located north of Grace Baptist Church (Assessor’s Parcel Number (APN) 3244-032-020).
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Applicant Continuance Request Letter
2. G-INK TATTOO STUDIO – MASTER CASE 23-072

The applicant is proposing a privately-owned, single-artist, tattoo studio that operates by appointment only.
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution P23-14
b. Exhibit A – Conditions of Approval
c. Aerial Map
d. Floor Plan
e. Public Notice
PLANNING MANAGER’S REPORT
PLANNING COMMISSIONERS’ REPORT
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
ADJOURNMENT
CERTIFICATION