Join Madre Restaurant in Valencia Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m., as Don Alberto Martinez will be sharing his experience as a Maestro Mezcalero and his amazing Mezcal expressions.

No matter where you look in our City, different forms of artistic expression inspire, connect us and evoke a wide range of feelings.

The College of the Canyon Athletic Department and Associated Student Government (ASG) are inviting students, staff and community members to attend the 2023 Homecoming Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Cougar Stadium.

The Santa Clarita Planning Commission is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.

Ellie Radmilovich and Sinclair Ferguson scored two first half goals and the defense stayed stout late in the game as The Master's University grabbed a road win against Cal State Dominguez Hills 2-1 Wednesday.

Brint Laubach and Hannah Fredericks have been named the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's NAIA National Cross Country Athletes of the Week.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 220 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.

The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees has approved a multi-year tuition proposal that will increase tuition by six percent per year for five years, and help to bring stability to the university's budget.

College of the Canyons student-athletes Katelyn Catu (women's cross country) and Chase Moynihan (men's soccer) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 4-9.

Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2023/24 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday.

Last month I wrote about the benefits of pets in the workplace.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is saddened to announce the death of “Here Comes Trouble,” a senior female bison at William S. Hart Park over the weekend.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond celebrated several pieces of legislation he is sponsoring passing the Legislature and heading to the Governor’s desk.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

City Cinemas in the Park will screen the film "Top Gun: Maverick" on Sept. 22 at 8:30 p.m.

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is excited to announce a special fun event for the community.

Registration Open for Short-Term COC Classes While the College of the Canyons Fall 2023 semester may have started on Aug. 22, more than 300 class sections have been added to the class schedule to give current and prospective students more options to help them reach their educational goals.

State Superintendent Leads Efforts to Secure Funding for Colleges State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond does not support the tuition increase and believes it will place an unnecessary financial burden on students.

Sept 27: WiSH Webinars Help College Bound High School Students WiSH Wednesday Webinars, the annual series designed to help local students and families navigate college and university applications, begins on Sept. 27.

Today in SCV History (Sept. 13) 1964 - Fire fighters mop up after blaze in Bouquet Canyon that destroyed world's largest live oak tree [

Weekend Metrolink Service Suspended Between Newhall, L.A. Metrolink service on the Antelope Valley Line will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17 between Newhall and Los Angeles Union Station due to a maintenance and rehabilitation project. The tracks will be closed to trains from Newhall to L.A.