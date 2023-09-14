The Santa Clarita Planning Commission is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
The Commission is scheduled to hold public hearings on 1) a wireless communications facility on existing tower located north of Grace Baptist Church and 2) a privately-owned, single-artist, tattoo studio that operates by appointment only called G-INK Tattoo Studio.
The full agenda is available below.
Planning Commission Regular Meeting 9/19/2023 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Continuance of Master Case 23-071, a wireless communications facility on an existing Southern California Edison lattice tower located north of Grace Baptist Church (Assessor’s Parcel Number (APN) 3244-032-020).
