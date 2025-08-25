Sept. 19: Six Flags Magic Mountain Fright Fest Returns

Join Six Flags Magic Mountain after dark for this year’s Fright Fest presented by Snickers select nights beginning Friday, Sept. 19 through Nov. 2.

Six Flags Magic Mountain is located at 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

Fright Fest will include the Haunted Mazes: The Conjuring Universe, SAW: Legacy of Terror, Trick ‘r Treat, the new maze Carnage, Truth or Dare, Condemned: Forever Damned, Willoughby’s: Ressurected and Vault 666.

Encounter chills in the event’s ambient Scare Zones located across the park: City Under Siege, Underworlds of Oz, CarnivHELL, Devil’s Triangle, Exile Hill, Grimmlore Ridge, Plaza De La Muerte and two new scare zones Thunderbolt Alley and Nightmares: Reign of Blood.

There will also be Halloween-themed shows, fall-themed food and drinks and collectable merch.

Park officials reminded visitors the ride Twisted Colossus is “scarier after dark.”

Fright Fest is not recommended for children younger than 13.

All entertainment, activities and ride availabilities are subject to change.

Haunted Mazes are premier attractions not included with admission. For access, purchase a Haunted Attractions Pass.

For more information and to purchase passes visit https://www.sixflags.com/magicmountain/events/fright-fest-2025.

