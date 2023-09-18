header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 18
1962 - Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue [story]
Golden State Hospital
Sept. 19: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
| Monday, Sep 18, 2023

Saugus UnionThe regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Sept. 19, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Education Center, which is located at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.

Items on the agenda include contracts with Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency, Child Care Alliance of Los Angeles and a partnership with CalArts Community Arts Project.

You may also join the meeting via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer via video or audio, https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/82259417066.

Webinar ID: 822 5941 7066

To dial by phone:

+1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 9128

To view the full agenda online, click [here].

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s governing board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 294-5300, ext. 5121. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodation and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.

SCAN
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Sept. 19: SUSD Regular Board Meeting

Sept. 19: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Monday, Sep 18, 2023
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Sept. 19, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

CDPH Announces $16.3 Million in Awards for Youth Suicide Prevention

CDPH Announces $16.3 Million in Awards for Youth Suicide Prevention
Friday, Sep 15, 2023
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among adolescents and young adults aged 15 to 24 in California. To support the mental health and wellbeing of California’s young people, the California Department of Public Health awarded $16,380,000 in grants to 34 youth-serving tribal and community-based organizations to support the implementation of its Youth Suicide Prevention Media and Outreach Campaign.
FULL STORY...

Hart Governing Board Recognizes Teachers of the Year

Hart Governing Board Recognizes Teachers of the Year
Thursday, Sep 14, 2023
Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2023/24 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday.
FULL STORY...

Oct 20: Principal for a Day is Back

Oct 20: Principal for a Day is Back
Wednesday, Sep 13, 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is excited to announce a special fun event for the community. 
FULL STORY...

State Superintendent Sponsored Bills on Inclusive Education Head to the Governor’s Desk

State Superintendent Sponsored Bills on Inclusive Education Head to the Governor’s Desk
Wednesday, Sep 13, 2023
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond celebrated several pieces of legislation he is sponsoring passing the Legislature and heading to the Governor’s desk.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
TMU Brings Home 5-2 Road Win Against Westmont
The Master's University men's soccer team traveled to Santa Barbara to take on a familiar rival, coming away with a 5-2 win over the Westmont Warriors Saturday.
TMU Brings Home 5-2 Road Win Against Westmont
Cougars Best Palomar in 17-7 Defensive Victory
College of the Canyons claimed a 17-7 defensive-minded victory over No. 21 Palomar College on Saturday, bouncing back in a big way to ensure it exited Cougar Stadium with a victory. 
Cougars Best Palomar in 17-7 Defensive Victory
Slugs Down Lady Mustangs 2-0
Two goals in the first 17 minutes of the game proved to be the difference as The Master's University women's soccer team lost on the road to the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs 2-0 Saturday.
Slugs Down Lady Mustangs 2-0
Oct. 22: Second Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament
The Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament was such a smashing success last year, the Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit is bringing it back again in 2023!
Oct. 22: Second Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament
Sept. 19: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Sept. 19, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 19: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Five Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 18 - Sunday, Sept. 24.
Five Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Palmdale Man Arrested in Connection with SCV Deputy’s Death
Update as of 1:30 p.m.: The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of a 29-year-old Palmdale man in the ambush killing of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.
Palmdale Man Arrested in Connection with SCV Deputy’s Death
Ken Striplin | Truth About Fentanyl
The escalating presence of fentanyl in our community and the number of drug-related deaths is steadily increasing every year and has raised deep concerns among parents, caregivers, first responders and community leaders.
Ken Striplin | Truth About Fentanyl
Sept. 23: Placerita Nature Center Presents Music, Movie Under the Oaks
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host Music & Movie Under the Oaks on Saturday, Sept. 23, with gates opening at 6 p.m.
Sept. 23: Placerita Nature Center Presents Music, Movie Under the Oaks
NAACP Local Chapter Awarding Scholarships to SCV Students
The Santa Clarita branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is proud to announce that for a second year in a row, it will be awarding scholarships to five students residing in the Santa Clarita Valley.
NAACP Local Chapter Awarding Scholarships to SCV Students
LASD to Assist Installing Car Seats During Child Passenger Safety Week
During Child Passenger Safety Week, which began Sunday and will go through to Sept. 23, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will help parents and caregivers with installing child safety seats.
LASD to Assist Installing Car Seats During Child Passenger Safety Week
Today in SCV History (Sept. 18)
1962 - Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue [story]
Golden State Hospital
Today in SCV History (Sept. 17)
1879 - First official Newhall School building erected near Walnut & Ninth streets [story]
First Newhall School
Today in SCV History (Sept. 16)
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
Sept 20: Info Meeting for Santa Clarita Community Services, Arts Grants
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2024 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 10:30 a.m.
Sept 20: Info Meeting for Santa Clarita Community Services, Arts Grants
Oct. 28: Rancho Camulos Museum Screens ‘Ramona’
The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum is marking the 150th Anniversary of the founding of Ventura County with a special program featuring the first movie made in Ventura County, DW Griffith’s "Ramona" starring Mary Pickford. The film will screen on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Rancho Camulos Museum. Two screenings are scheduled at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Oct. 28: Rancho Camulos Museum Screens ‘Ramona’
Child & Family, Santa Clarita Grocery Receive Donations from PDC, by Brady
PDC, by Brady, a global leader and innovative manufacturer of identification products and safety solutions that make the world a safer place is committed to giving back to the communities where its businesses operate. The Child & Family Center, Santa Clarita Grocery and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles recently received donations from PDC in Valencia.
Child & Family, Santa Clarita Grocery Receive Donations from PDC, by Brady
SCV Rotary Club Charity Chili Cook-off Benefits SCV Senior Center
The Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club has rescheduled its charity chili cook-off to early next year. The new date of the event is Friday, Jan. 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will be held at Bella Vida Senior Center, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita CA 91350.
SCV Rotary Club Charity Chili Cook-off Benefits SCV Senior Center
Schiavo’s Critical Legislation Sent to Governor’s Desk
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that at the close of the Legislative session on Thursday, Sept. 14, seven key pieces of her authored legislation are now on the desk of California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Schiavo’s Critical Legislation Sent to Governor’s Desk
Sept. 21: SENSES Street Wide Tailgate in Old Town Newhall
The city of Santa Clarita will host the next to last SENSES Block Party of the season on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Old Town Newhall on Main Street. This month's theme is "Tailgate Party."
Sept. 21: SENSES Street Wide Tailgate in Old Town Newhall
CDPH Announces $16.3 Million in Awards for Youth Suicide Prevention
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among adolescents and young adults aged 15 to 24 in California. To support the mental health and wellbeing of California’s young people, the California Department of Public Health awarded $16,380,000 in grants to 34 youth-serving tribal and community-based organizations to support the implementation of its Youth Suicide Prevention Media and Outreach Campaign.
CDPH Announces $16.3 Million in Awards for Youth Suicide Prevention
CSUN’s Exclusive John Singleton Exhibit Inspires Fall ’23 Cinematheque
CSUN Cinematheque will present the film series, “John Singleton & the Auteurs that Inspired Him,” beginning Wednesday, Sept. 20. The series is inspired by a standing exhibition of the late filmmaker’s private vintage foreign poster collection on display at California State University, Northridge.
CSUN’s Exclusive John Singleton Exhibit Inspires Fall ’23 Cinematheque
‘Pop Culture’ Art Exhibit Opens at Santa Clarita City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Pop Culture,” at the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall. This captivating showcase will run from Sept. 15 through Jan. 12, with a special reception event planned for Friday, Sept. 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
‘Pop Culture’ Art Exhibit Opens at Santa Clarita City Hall
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: