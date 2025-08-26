Sept. 19: Unlock Your Olympic Opportunity VIA Luncheon

The Valley Industry Association will host “Unlock Your Olympic Opportunity,” a VIA business luncheon and an introduction to the 2028 Summer Olympics on Friday, Sept. 19, 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The luncheon will be held at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Room 258, Valencia, CA 91355.

The 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles will be one of the largest and most prestigious events in the world and local businesses will have the chance to play a role.

At this introductory luncheon, VIA will share the latest information available on how businesses may eventually become authorized vendors with the 2028 Summer Olympic Games and share updates on what businesses and individuals may expect as plans for the Games move forward. While many details are still being finalized by the Olympic committees, VIA is committed to serving as a conduit of information to our business community.

Special guest will be well-known leader and Olympian, Mark Crear of College of the Canyons who will share his personal perspective on the Olympic experience and what it means to be part of this worldwide event.

﻿

Tyler Pledger from the city of Santa Clarita will provide insights from the city’s ongoing meetings with Olympic committees and share what businesses and individuals may expect as the planning process moves forward.

Selina Thomas of 6 Degrees HR Consulting will share her experience assisting a client become an approved vendor for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. She will provide valuable insight into the process, the challenges and the opportunities that came with being part of an Olympic partnership.

Join fellow business leaders to begin the conversation on how the community can prepare for potential opportunities tied to the Games.

This luncheon is not intended to be a detailed training session, it is an early introduction and a chance to hear directly from those closest to the process. VIA will continue to relay updates to the business community as more information becomes available.

Seats are limited, reserve yours today and be part of this historic opportunity.

Reservations are required

Members and sponsored guests: $45. Non-members: $55.

Lunch will be served.

To RSVP visit www.via.org/events/via-luncheon-28-la-olympics.

