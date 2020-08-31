Sept. 2 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Regular (Virtual) Meeting

The next regular (virtual) meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board

will take place Wednesday, September 2, starting at 7 p.m.

A closed session will start at 6 p.m. for personnel issues, conferencing with a labor negotiator, and conferring with legal counsel about a public employee complaint.

In the open session starting at 7, among other agenda items, the Board members will consider a proposed calendar for the start of blended/online learning; consider approval of a bid to construct a video studio set at Canyon High School; the possible addition of two tennis courts at Hart High School; and the acceptance of the donation of a piano to Saugus High School classroom E-503 from David Stradling.

The open meeting can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/eqlGUAuegMc.

To provide public comment, submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 5 p.m., September 2.

Please include the agenda item in your correspondence and limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda.