Sept. 2 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Regular (Virtual) Meeting

The next regular (virtual) meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board
will take place Wednesday, September 2, starting at 7 p.m.
A closed session will start at 6 p.m. for personnel issues, conferencing with a labor negotiator, and conferring with legal counsel about a public employee complaint.
In the open session starting at 7, among other agenda items, the Board members will consider a proposed calendar for the start of blended/online learning; consider approval of a bid to construct a video studio set at Canyon High School; the possible addition of two tennis courts at Hart High School; and the acceptance of the donation of a piano to Saugus High School classroom E-503 from David Stradling.
After the William S. Hart Union High School District made the decision to use virtual learning as the new norm due to the ongoing pandemic, teachers in the district were given the option of whether they wanted to stay at home to teach or go into the classroom.
Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth said Monday he is considering asking city staff to look into the formation of a public health department in Santa Clarita, citing a city need to “create greater autonomy for the future.”
Santa Clarita-based Illumination Dynamics, a lighting and electric rental production company for television, motion picture, sports broadcast, and studio installations, will be among those taking part in a major call to action along with We Make Events, Red Alert RESTART and Extend Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) imploring the U.S. Congress to pass the RESTART Act (S.3814) to quickly offer economic relief to the Live Events Industry, which has been shuttered since March 2020, putting millions of people out of work.
California counties will now use a new, color-coded tiered blueprint for the reopening of their economies that is simpler and more gradual than the COVID-19 watch list framework, state officials revealed Friday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,509 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 5,336 cases and 54 deaths reported among Santa Clarita Valley residents since the pandemic began.
The number of homeless young adults in Los Angeles County has risen in the last year, according to a report released Thursday — and the data does not include the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the William S. Hart Union High School District made the decision to use virtual learning as the new norm due to the ongoing pandemic, teachers in the district were given the option of whether they wanted to stay at home to teach or go into the classroom.
Calling for a crackdown of two major contributors to California’s notoriously hazy air, the state is moving forward with stringent new emissions regulations for the shipping and transportation industries.
Members of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Juvenile Intervention Team, or J-Team, shared Thursday some of the dangers of fentanyl, signs that someone may be using drugs and their efforts to combat emerging trends.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 38 new deaths, including the Santa Clarita Valley's 54th fatality and 1,636 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 countywide. The number of new cases reported Thursday include a backlog of 280 test results received from the State.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.