Sept. 2: County Unsecured Property Tax Due

Los Angeles County 2025 Unsecured Property Tax bills become delinquent if not paid by Tuesday, Sept. 2.

If property owners sold or disposed of property after Jan. 1, 2025, they still must pay the Unsecured Property Tax Bill.

What are Unsecured Property Taxes?

Unsecured property taxes apply to watercraft, aircraft, business equipment and business fixtures. Please visit the Treasurer and Tax Collector website and Office of the Assessor website for more information.

How Do Property Owners Make a Payment?

Unsecured property owners will need the Property Identification Number associated with the tax bill to make an online payment. Property owners may locate the PIN on the Unsecured Property Tax Bill or request the PIN by submitting an inquiry at ttc.lacounty.gov/unsecured- public-inquiries. Mailed payments must be United States Postal Service postmarked by Sept. 2, 2025, to avoid penalties.

Need Additional Assistance?

Visit ttc.lacounty.gov/unsecured- public-inquiries or call 1(213) 893-7935, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Friday, excluding Los Angeles County holidays. Individuals with a hearing impairment who have TDD equipment may leave a message at 1(213) 974-2196 or use California Relay Services at 1(800) 735-2929.

