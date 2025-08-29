Sept. 2-Oct. 18: County Library Taking Entries for 46th Annual Bookmark Contest

Show off your creativity in the Los Angeles County Library’s 46th Annual Bookmark Contest. From Sept. 2 to Oct. 18, aspiring artists in grades K-12 can submit an original bookmark design inspired by reading, books, libraries or your own imagination. Participating libraries include the Castaic Library and Stevenson Ranch Library in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Participants will submit designs in the following categories for a chance to be featured at their library and across LA County:

Kindergarten-Grade 2

Grades 3-5

Grades 6-8

Grades 9-12

Designs must be original (no copyrighted characters). Artists must reside in LA County. Only one entry per person. All entries become the property of LA County Library.

In November, each library will announce a local winner in each grade level. Grand prize winners for each LA County supervisorial district will be selected by the Board of Supervisors in the spring. The grand prize winning designs will be made into bookmarks and distributed across all LA County libraries.

Visit your local library to pick up an entry form or download an entry form below.

Options to submit your entry form:

Scan and submit online

Return to any LA County Library location

Mail your entry to:

LA County Library, Attn. Bookmark Contest

12348 Imperial Hwy., Norwalk, CA 90650

Castaic Library

27971 Sloan Canyon Road,

Castaic, CA 91384

Stevenson Ranch Library

25950 The Old Road.

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

For more information and to download, visit LACountyLibrary.org/Bookmark-Contest.

Entry forms can be submitted in person, by mail, or online via submission form, and must be received by Oct. 18.

This year’s contest is sponsored by the Los Angeles County Library Foundation.

