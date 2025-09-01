Sept. 2: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept. 2 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This is an open session, which follows a closed session that begins at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Saugus Union School District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

One of the items on the agenda include approval of resolution 2025-26 # 23, a resolution authorizing the adoption of the Gann Limit.

The board meeting will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, visit https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/89108887404.

Webinar 891 0888 7404

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

To view the full agenda online, visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=43913.

