Sept. 20: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High School

The Saugus High School Instrumental Music and Booster Club’s “All Valley Showcase,” sponsored by Scriptz will be held Saturday, Sept. 20, at Valencia High School Football Stadium, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. with the showcase performances beginning at 7 p.m.

The Marching Centurions of Saugus High School, invite guests to be witness to the power, precision and pageantry of high school marching bands from across the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys.

Last year’s inaugural event drew a capacity crowd of over 1,000 fans, and this year promises another spectacular lineup, a packed house and surprises for fans and performers alike.

Participating schools include Castaic High School, Chatsworth Charter High School, Golden Valley High School, Monroe High School, Valencia High School and Saugus High School, each delivering a show-stopping performance designed to wow audiences and judges alike. With a vision and a mission, Evan Block, Director of Instrumental Music at Saugus High School, has helped bring this event to life.

“The All Valley Showcase is an exciting event for our community, and gives our students a chance to cheer each other on. You’ll want to make sure not to miss a beat, especially the spectacular finale to close out the event!” Block said.

All Valley Showcase will feature food trucks, a concession stand with drinks, personalized shoutouts, limited edition merch and a grand finale to a evening packed with music and energy.

The students and staff of Saugus Instrumental Music are supported throughout the year by the dedicated volunteers of the Saugus Instrumental Music Booster Association.

“We are beyond excited that we can bring this annual event to our city for the enjoyment of our community. All Valley Showcase is about more than music, it’s about investing in the future of the arts. We are grateful for all of our volunteers, donors and sponsors,” Booster President Andrew Sherman said.

“We were honored to partner with Saugus Instrumental Music to support music education, and bring this wonderful event to Santa Clarita,” said Patrick Rowan, president and owner of Scriptz, the founding sponsor of the All Valley Showcase. “As a local business owner, I believe it’s important to invest in our community, and give back as much as possible.”

Showcase organizers have announced sound, lighting and stage production professionals, JCL Productions, based in Santa Clarita, as a 2025 All Valley Showcase sponsor.

“The Showcase is a big event. This is our second year supporting this program. We are excited to do it again this year. I’ve been in entertainment for 30 years and have watched funding for arts reduced over the years. We want to continue to inspire youth to participate in the arts,” said JC Lara, president and owner of JCL Productions. “These kids put a lot of work into this program and we are happy to be a part of it.”

For 2025 sponsorship opportunities, please contact Booster Club Vice President, Ricki Chilvers, at vp@saugusband.com.

Not only is the All Valley Showcase the community’s chance to be immersed in the marching band experience, it is also a time for the student performers’ to see each other’s art and the result of everyone’s hundreds, if not thousands, of hours of hard work and determination.

During the competition season, the marching bands rarely get to see other groups perform, as they spend the entire day preparing for their 10 minutes on the field. Showcase is where that changes, all students will sit together on the field and cheer on their counterparts.

Students are equally excited to participate in the All Valley Showcase.

“I’m really excited to see all of the new shows this year and to welcome the schools that I haven’t seen perform before,” said August Johnson, Saugus’ Colorguard Captain.

Saugus Drum Majors, Charlize Beato and Flavio Jimenez, said the Marching Centurions are ready and counting the days until Showcase is here.

“After dedicating many hours of preparation, I’m eager to perform what we have accomplished so far for our show.” Beato said. “Showcase is something I’m looking forward to, and we can’t wait to witness the talent and hard work all of the other bands are putting in, as well.”

“Everyone is excited, our show this year is challenging, but our band and colorguard have put in so much work already this year. We can’t wait to perform it for the first time at this year’s Showcase!” said Jimenez.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate:

Adults: $10

Students/Children ages five and up/Seniors/Military: $5

Children under five: Free

Tickets, concessions, merchandise and shoutouts can be purchased on site via cash, Venmo, Zelle, card, or Apple/Google Pay. Payments options for purchases from the food trucks/vendors may vary.

All proceeds benefit the students of Saugus Instrumental Music.

