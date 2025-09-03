header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 2
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Sept. 20: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High School
| Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
Saugus Marching Centurions 1

The Saugus High School Instrumental Music and Booster Club’s “All Valley Showcase,” sponsored by Scriptz will be held Saturday, Sept. 20, at Valencia High School Football Stadium, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. with the showcase performances beginning at 7 p.m.

The Marching Centurions of Saugus High School, invite guests to be witness to the power, precision and pageantry of high school marching bands from across the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys.

Last year’s inaugural event drew a capacity crowd of over 1,000 fans, and this year promises another spectacular lineup, a packed house and surprises for fans and performers alike.

Participating schools include Castaic High School, Chatsworth Charter High School, Golden Valley High School, Monroe High School, Valencia High School and Saugus High School, each delivering a show-stopping performance designed to wow audiences and judges alike. With a vision and a mission, Evan Block, Director of Instrumental Music at Saugus High School, has helped bring this event to life.

“The All Valley Showcase is an exciting event for our community, and gives our students a chance to cheer each other on. You’ll want to make sure not to miss a beat, especially the spectacular finale to close out the event!” Block said.

All Valley Showcase will feature food trucks, a concession stand with drinks, personalized shoutouts, limited edition merch and a grand finale to a evening packed with music and energy.

The students and staff of Saugus Instrumental Music are supported throughout the year by the dedicated volunteers of the Saugus Instrumental Music Booster Association.

“We are beyond excited that we can bring this annual event to our city for the enjoyment of our community. All Valley Showcase is about more than music, it’s about investing in the future of the arts. We are grateful for all of our volunteers, donors and sponsors,” Booster President Andrew Sherman said.

“We were honored to partner with Saugus Instrumental Music to support music education, and bring this wonderful event to Santa Clarita,” said Patrick Rowan, president and owner of Scriptz, the founding sponsor of the All Valley Showcase. “As a local business owner, I believe it’s important to invest in our community, and give back as much as possible.”

Showcase organizers have announced sound, lighting and stage production professionals, JCL Productions, based in Santa Clarita, as a 2025 All Valley Showcase sponsor.

“The Showcase is a big event. This is our second year supporting this program. We are excited to do it again this year. I’ve been in entertainment for 30 years and have watched funding for arts reduced over the years. We want to continue to inspire youth to participate in the arts,” said JC Lara, president and owner of JCL Productions. “These kids put a lot of work into this program and we are happy to be a part of it.”

For 2025 sponsorship opportunities, please contact Booster Club Vice President, Ricki Chilvers, at vp@saugusband.com.

Not only is the All Valley Showcase the community’s chance to be immersed in the marching band experience, it is also a time for the student performers’ to see each other’s art and the result of everyone’s hundreds, if not thousands, of hours of hard work and determination.

During the competition season, the marching bands rarely get to see other groups perform, as they spend the entire day preparing for their 10 minutes on the field. Showcase is where that changes, all students will sit together on the field and cheer on their counterparts.

Students are equally excited to participate in the All Valley Showcase.

“I’m really excited to see all of the new shows this year and to welcome the schools that I haven’t seen perform before,” said August Johnson, Saugus’ Colorguard Captain.

Saugus Drum Majors, Charlize Beato and Flavio Jimenez, said the Marching Centurions are ready and counting the days until Showcase is here.

“After dedicating many hours of preparation, I’m eager to perform what we have accomplished so far for our show.” Beato said. “Showcase is something I’m looking forward to, and we can’t wait to witness the talent and hard work all of the other bands are putting in, as well.”

“Everyone is excited, our show this year is challenging, but our band and colorguard have put in so much work already this year. We can’t wait to perform it for the first time at this year’s Showcase!” said Jimenez.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate:

Adults: $10

Students/Children ages five and up/Seniors/Military: $5

Children under five: Free

Tickets, concessions, merchandise and shoutouts can be purchased on site via cash, Venmo, Zelle, card, or Apple/Google Pay. Payments options for purchases from the food trucks/vendors may vary.

All proceeds benefit the students of Saugus Instrumental Music.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Sept. 20: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High School

Sept. 20: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High School
Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music and Booster Club’s “All Valley Showcase,” sponsored by Scriptz will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Valencia High School Football Stadium, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 4: Saugus School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets

Sept. 4: Saugus School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets
Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, at James Foster Elementary, 22500 Pamplico Drive, Saugus, CA 91350.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 3: WiSH Webinar for College-bound High School Students

Sept. 3: WiSH Webinar for College-bound High School Students
Monday, Sep 1, 2025
The WiSH Education Foundation will offer a series of Wednesday webinars designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 2: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting

Sept. 2: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
Monday, Sep 1, 2025
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept. 2 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Students Double in Completing Career, Education Paths

Hart District Students Double in Completing Career, Education Paths
Monday, Sep 1, 2025
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced a significant milestone in its commitment to preparing students for future success, the number of high school students who have completed a Career and Technical Education pathway over the last two academic years has more than doubled from 600 students completing a pathway in 2023 to 1,288 pathway completers in 2025.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
The Eaton Fire exposed glaring issues in the insurance market. Too many residents continue to face undue claims delays, underpayments and denials that compound their hardship and loss.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
Oct. 11: Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir ‘Voices United’ Workshop, Concert
The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir is inviting singers and music lovers for Voices United, a mass choir workshop followed by a evening concert, Saturday, Oct. 11 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
Oct. 11: Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir ‘Voices United’ Workshop, Concert
Heat Advisory is Extended for SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges Santa Clarita Valley residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke and heat cramps, as high temperatures are now forecast through Wednesday, Sept. 3.
Heat Advisory is Extended for SCV
Sept. 20: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High School
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music and Booster Club’s “All Valley Showcase,” sponsored by Scriptz will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Valencia High School Football Stadium, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Sept. 20: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High School
Celebrate William S. Hart Park at 2025 State of the City
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that this year’s State of the City event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at 3 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Celebrate William S. Hart Park at 2025 State of the City
SCV Football Finds September
As we head for football in the first week of September, most of our local teams have completed two non-league games, and trends are beginning to emerge. Some teams hope to continue their directions this week and others want complete reversals. We wish them all the best.
SCV Football Finds September
Sept. 4: Saugus School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, at James Foster Elementary, 22500 Pamplico Drive, Saugus, CA 91350.
Sept. 4: Saugus School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets
Update on Schiavo’s Legislative Package in Sacramento
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) has announced that several of her key bills are moving forward in the Legislature, with eight measures passing out of the Assembly Appropriations Committee and three passed by the Legislature.
Update on Schiavo’s Legislative Package in Sacramento
Ken Striplin | Fire Safety
Our city is no stranger to wildfires and the statewide statistics for 2025 so far are staggering.
Ken Striplin | Fire Safety
Bill Miranda | Framing Our Future, Honoring Our Past
This year’s State of the City will be a truly special celebration, one that brings our community together to honor history, reflect on progress and look toward the future.
Bill Miranda | Framing Our Future, Honoring Our Past
TMUXC Opens Season at Mark Covert Classic
The 2025 campaign is underway for The Master's University cross-country teams as they competed in the Mark Covert Classic Saturday, Aug. 30 in Fullerton.
TMUXC Opens Season at Mark Covert Classic
TMU Prevails in Final Match Before GSAC
In another five-set thriller, The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated No. 20 Midland University (NE) in the final match of the CSM Labor Day Classic in Omaha, Neb. Saturday, Aug. 30. The team is 7-1 on the season so far.
TMU Prevails in Final Match Before GSAC
Today in SCV History (Sept. 2)
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Sept. 14: SCAA Call to Artist Highwire, Under the Big Top Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for Highwire: Under the Big Top Art Show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Sept. 14.
Sept. 14: SCAA Call to Artist Highwire, Under the Big Top Deadline
Sept. 15: SCAA Meeting Features Carol Roullard Acrylic Paint Pouring Demo
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature an acrylic paint pouring demo by Carol Roullard at the Monday, Sept. 15 monthly meeting.
Sept. 15: SCAA Meeting Features Carol Roullard Acrylic Paint Pouring Demo
Sept. 3: WiSH Webinar for College-bound High School Students
The WiSH Education Foundation will offer a series of Wednesday webinars designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.
Sept. 3: WiSH Webinar for College-bound High School Students
Sept. 2: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept. 2 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 2: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
Sept. 6-14: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Which Way The Wind Blows’
Olive Branch Theatricals has announced its upcoming production of "Which Way the Wind Blows," will run Saturday, Sept. 6-Sunday, Sept. 14 at the Olive Branch at Valencia Town Center.
Sept. 6-14: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Which Way The Wind Blows’
Hart District Students Double in Completing Career, Education Paths
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced a significant milestone in its commitment to preparing students for future success, the number of high school students who have completed a Career and Technical Education pathway over the last two academic years has more than doubled from 600 students completing a pathway in 2023 to 1,288 pathway completers in 2025.
Hart District Students Double in Completing Career, Education Paths
Ken Striplin | Reduce Your Library Fines, Support the Community
Each September, the Santa Clarita Public Library transforms library visits into an opportunity to make a difference.
Ken Striplin | Reduce Your Library Fines, Support the Community
County Awards First Round of Grants Distributed to Sidewalk Vendors
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has announced the first round of awardees of the Small Business Mobility Fund Formalization Grants, designed to help sidewalk vendors operating in the unincorporated areas of the county comply with permitting and regulatory requirements under the county's Sidewalk Vending Ordinance and participate in the region’s open-air economy.
County Awards First Round of Grants Distributed to Sidewalk Vendors
Federal Court Rules Chiquita Canyon Landfill Must Work with County
The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California ruled on Friday, Aug. 29, that Chiquita Canyon Landfill must work with Los Angeles County to provide support and relief to nearby residents, through temporary relocation and home-hardening, while the broader lawsuit continues to move forward.
Federal Court Rules Chiquita Canyon Landfill Must Work with County
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
1887 - Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens at Castaic Junction [story]
Castaic
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
SCVNews.com