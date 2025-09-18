header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 18
1962 - Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue [story]
Golden State Hospital
Sept. 20: California Coastal Cleanup Day Includes Acton Location
| Thursday, Sep 18, 2025
Coastal clean up crop

Get ready to participate and make a difference during this year’s annual California Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 20. From 9 a.m. to noon, more than 50 California state parks and the Division of Boating and Waterways will participate in the state’s largest annual volunteer event in coordination with the California Coastal Commission.

Including state parks, the event will take place at more than 700 sites across California. Organized by the California Coastal Commission, more than 45,000 volunteers are expected to gather at locations throughout the state, including beaches and shorelines. But the event is not limited to coastal regions; there are cleanups along inland waterways as well, including in the Sierra region.

View this interactive map of cleanup locations to find a location near you.

Acton’s Arrastre Canyon Nature Preserve is among the inland areas selected to participate in this volunteer day of service to the community.
Arrastre Canyon Nature Preserve is a 3-mile round-trip trail that meanders through coastal sage shrub and riparian habitats.

Acton’s Arrastre Canyon Nature Preserve stretches across 286 acres of stunning landscapes.

To particpate copy and paste this http://bit.ly/4oBhG4q into your browser and submit the supplement waiver to dana.slomiak@tnc.org.

There is no fee to particpate. To register visit https://donate.healthebay.org/event/coastal-cleanup-day-2025/e702274/register/new/select-tickets.

Acton-Arrastre Canyon Nature Preserve cleanup event is organized by The Nature Conservancy; L.A. County of Parks.

Start Time 9 a.m.

End time 1 p.m.

What to brinf: fags, gloves, reusable water bottles.

Name of organizer: Dana Slomiak and Rob Ettleman.

Email: dana.slomiak@TNC.ORG; rettleman@parks.lacounty.gov

California’s event is also part of the International Coastal Cleanup organized by the Ocean Conservancy. Last year, more than 47,00 volunteers removed over 400,000 pounds, or 200 tons, of trash and recyclables from the waterways, beaches and lakes.

In addition to individual volunteers, 40 boating facilities and groups participated with 1,391 volunteers collecting 9,745 pounds of trash and recyclables on land and from 95 kayaks, canoes and dinghies.

New this year, California Coastal Cleanup Day will become the world’s largest scavenger hunt. Special “trashure” items will be hidden at cleanup sites across the state. Volunteers finding one of these items can redeem them for valuable prizes.

The event also provides hands-on educational experiences about the damage that trash, especially single-use disposable plastics, can cause to California’s wildlife, economy and human health. According to past cleanup data, 75 percent of the debris volunteers remove is composed of plastic, a material that never completely biodegrades and has numerous harmful consequences in the environment. Plastic debris can kill wildlife, leach toxins into the environment and introduce them into the food chain.

Follow statewide efforts on the California Coastal Commission’s Facebook, Bluesky, and Instagram social media channels. Be ready to reuse many items you may have at home to participate in this year’s unique event and learn how to make your participation greener here.

Learn more at coastal.ca.gov.

www.coastal.ca.gov/publiced/ccd/ccd.html?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery#map
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Multiple Fatal Overdoses Tied to Synthetic Kratom Compound in County

Multiple Fatal Overdoses Tied to Synthetic Kratom Compound in County
Thursday, Sep 18, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is making residents and health care providers aware of the risks of the synthetic kratom compound known as 7-Hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) after the county of Los Angeles Medical Examiner recently identified three fatal overdoses in L.A. County residents.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 20: California Coastal Cleanup Day Includes Acton Location

Sept. 20: California Coastal Cleanup Day Includes Acton Location
Thursday, Sep 18, 2025
Get ready to participate and make a difference during this year’s annual California Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 20. From 9 a.m. to noon.
FULL STORY...

First 2025 Human Cases of West Nile Virus Reported

First 2025 Human Cases of West Nile Virus Reported
Thursday, Sep 18, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified the first cases of human West Nile virus infection in Los Angeles county for the 2025 season.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 20: Castaic Animal Care Center Hosts Emergency Preparedness Adoption Event

Sept. 20: Castaic Animal Care Center Hosts Emergency Preparedness Adoption Event
Wednesday, Sep 17, 2025
 The Castaic Animal Care Center invites the community to take part in a special Emergency Preparedness Adoption Event on Saturday, Sept. 20.
FULL STORY...

Supes Rename Castaic Sports Complex in Honor of Deputy Ryan Clikunbroomer

Supes Rename Castaic Sports Complex in Honor of Deputy Ryan Clikunbroomer
Tuesday, Sep 16, 2025
On the two-year anniversary of his passing, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to rename the Castaic Sports Complex in honor of Deputy Ryan M. Clikunbroomer.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 23: Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser at Lazy Dog Cafe Benefits Special Olympics
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station enjoyed a successful fundraiser at its last Tip-A-Cop event so the station is running it back on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 5-9 p.m.
Sept. 23: Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser at Lazy Dog Cafe Benefits Special Olympics
Henry Mayo Physicians Co-Author Paper in Leading Oncology Journal
Amanda M. Woodworth, MD, Director of Breast Health at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California and Anjali Date, MD, Medical Director at the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center, were two of six co-authors of a paper recently published in the Annals of Surgical Oncology.
Henry Mayo Physicians Co-Author Paper in Leading Oncology Journal
Sept. 27: ‘Laughing Stock Comedy’ at Gilcrest Farms
Pistachio Comedy presents "Laughing Stock Comedy" show, beginning 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27 with a free family friendly show followed by a 21 and up showing at 8 p.m. at Gilcrest Farms.
Sept. 27: ‘Laughing Stock Comedy’ at Gilcrest Farms
Sept. 23: City Council Regular, Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. The public session will be preceded by a closed session Special Meeting at 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 23: City Council Regular, Special Meeting
Multiple Fatal Overdoses Tied to Synthetic Kratom Compound in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is making residents and health care providers aware of the risks of the synthetic kratom compound known as 7-Hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) after the county of Los Angeles Medical Examiner recently identified three fatal overdoses in L.A. County residents.
Multiple Fatal Overdoses Tied to Synthetic Kratom Compound in County
Oct. 1: National Coffee with a Cop Day at Starbucks
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be at Starbucks Wednesday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. for National Coffee with a Cop Day.
Oct. 1: National Coffee with a Cop Day at Starbucks
Sept. 20: California Coastal Cleanup Day Includes Acton Location
Get ready to participate and make a difference during this year’s annual California Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 20. From 9 a.m. to noon.
Sept. 20: California Coastal Cleanup Day Includes Acton Location
COC Women’s Soccer Ranked No. 7
College of the Canyons women's soccer checks in at No. 7 in the first California Community College Sports Information Association statewide rankings released Sept. 16.
COC Women’s Soccer Ranked No. 7
First 2025 Human Cases of West Nile Virus Reported
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified the first cases of human West Nile virus infection in Los Angeles county for the 2025 season.
First 2025 Human Cases of West Nile Virus Reported
Canyons Takes Top Spot, Kitabatake Medals Again
College of the Canyons women's golf won its third straight Western State Conference tournament on Monday, Sept. 15 at Sterling Hills Golf Club in Camarillo, carding a four-player score of 338 to top the seven-team field.
Canyons Takes Top Spot, Kitabatake Medals Again
Oct. 3: SCV Zonta Club, Child & Family Host UNITE Against Domestic Violence
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, in partnership with the Child and Family Center, invites the community to join UNITE Against Domestic Violence, a powerful community event on Friday, Oct. 3.
Oct. 3: SCV Zonta Club, Child & Family Host UNITE Against Domestic Violence
Master’s Women’s Volleyball Gets Conference Road Win in Three Sets
The Master's University women's volleyball team picked up its second conference win in as many tries with a solid 25-14, 25-15, 25-17 win over the La Sierra Golden Eagles on Wednesday, Sept. 17 in Riverside.
Master’s Women’s Volleyball Gets Conference Road Win in Three Sets
Oct. 3: ‘Enchanted, The Gray Area’ with Allen Gittelson at The MAIN
The MAIN will host "Enchanted: The Gray Area," featuring mentalist Allen Gittelson, 8-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3.
Oct. 3: ‘Enchanted, The Gray Area’ with Allen Gittelson at The MAIN
TMU Golf Teams Compete in First Tournament, Ulibarri Wins Title
The Master's University men's and women's golf teams started off their season at the Northwest Iowa National Invitational Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 15 and 16, with Hannah Ulibarri winning the individual title on the women's side.
TMU Golf Teams Compete in First Tournament, Ulibarri Wins Title
Mustangs Reload After Championship Season
The Master's University men's volleyball program enters the 2025–26 season with momentum that few teams in the country can match. After completing a perfect 27–0 season that included GSAC regular-season and tournament championships, capped by the program's first NAIA National Championship, the Mustangs are set to reload with seven new faces who bring experience, athleticism and depth to a championship roster.
Mustangs Reload After Championship Season
Today in SCV History (Sept. 18)
1962 - Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue [story]
Golden State Hospital
Sept. 20: Castaic Animal Care Center Hosts Emergency Preparedness Adoption Event
 The Castaic Animal Care Center invites the community to take part in a special Emergency Preparedness Adoption Event on Saturday, Sept. 20.
Sept. 20: Castaic Animal Care Center Hosts Emergency Preparedness Adoption Event
Nonprofit Yes I Can Unveils New Mission, Vision, Values
The board of directors for Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preparing individuals with disabilities for careers in the entertainment industry, is proud to announce its newly refined mission, vision and values.
Nonprofit Yes I Can Unveils New Mission, Vision, Values
COC Named Sole Community College Recipient of 2025-26 Golden Globe Foundation Grant
College of the Canyons has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Golden Globe Foundation—making it the only community college selected nationwide for the foundation’s 2025-26 awards.
COC Named Sole Community College Recipient of 2025-26 Golden Globe Foundation Grant
California Issues Respiratory Virus Immunization Guidance for 2025
The California Department of Public Health is announcing official immunization recommendations in accordance with West Coast Health Alliance partners Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.
California Issues Respiratory Virus Immunization Guidance for 2025
Sept. 18 – Nov. 19: Celebrating Life By Bob Hernandez at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, Celebrating Life, by Bob Hernandez on view at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall now through Nov. 19.
Sept. 18 – Nov. 19: Celebrating Life By Bob Hernandez at The MAIN
Sept. 24: Jazz Legend Arturo Sandoval Teams Up with CSUN Music Students
Ten-time Grammy Award-winning jazz legend Arturo Sandoval is teaming up with California State University, Northridge’s music students for a live performance during a free screening of the film “For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story” on Sept. 24, as part of CSUN’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
Sept. 24: Jazz Legend Arturo Sandoval Teams Up with CSUN Music Students
Sept. 30: Join the Fun at the Grand Reopening of Old Orchard Park
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the community back to Old Orchard Park for its official grand reopening on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m.
Sept. 30: Join the Fun at the Grand Reopening of Old Orchard Park
Today in SCV History (Sept. 17)
1879 - First official Newhall School building erected near Walnut & Ninth streets [story]
First Newhall School
SCVNews.com