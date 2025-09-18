Sept. 20: California Coastal Cleanup Day Includes Acton Location

Get ready to participate and make a difference during this year’s annual California Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 20. From 9 a.m. to noon, more than 50 California state parks and the Division of Boating and Waterways will participate in the state’s largest annual volunteer event in coordination with the California Coastal Commission.

Including state parks, the event will take place at more than 700 sites across California. Organized by the California Coastal Commission, more than 45,000 volunteers are expected to gather at locations throughout the state, including beaches and shorelines. But the event is not limited to coastal regions; there are cleanups along inland waterways as well, including in the Sierra region.

View this interactive map of cleanup locations to find a location near you.

Acton’s Arrastre Canyon Nature Preserve is among the inland areas selected to participate in this volunteer day of service to the community.

Arrastre Canyon Nature Preserve is a 3-mile round-trip trail that meanders through coastal sage shrub and riparian habitats.

Acton’s Arrastre Canyon Nature Preserve stretches across 286 acres of stunning landscapes.

To particpate copy and paste this http://bit.ly/4oBhG4q into your browser and submit the supplement waiver to dana.slomiak@tnc.org.

There is no fee to particpate. To register visit https://donate.healthebay.org/event/coastal-cleanup-day-2025/e702274/register/new/select-tickets.

Acton-Arrastre Canyon Nature Preserve cleanup event is organized by The Nature Conservancy; L.A. County of Parks.

Start Time 9 a.m.

End time 1 p.m.

What to brinf: fags, gloves, reusable water bottles.

Name of organizer: Dana Slomiak and Rob Ettleman.

Email: dana.slomiak@TNC.ORG; rettleman@parks.lacounty.gov

California’s event is also part of the International Coastal Cleanup organized by the Ocean Conservancy. Last year, more than 47,00 volunteers removed over 400,000 pounds, or 200 tons, of trash and recyclables from the waterways, beaches and lakes.

In addition to individual volunteers, 40 boating facilities and groups participated with 1,391 volunteers collecting 9,745 pounds of trash and recyclables on land and from 95 kayaks, canoes and dinghies.

New this year, California Coastal Cleanup Day will become the world’s largest scavenger hunt. Special “trashure” items will be hidden at cleanup sites across the state. Volunteers finding one of these items can redeem them for valuable prizes.

The event also provides hands-on educational experiences about the damage that trash, especially single-use disposable plastics, can cause to California’s wildlife, economy and human health. According to past cleanup data, 75 percent of the debris volunteers remove is composed of plastic, a material that never completely biodegrades and has numerous harmful consequences in the environment. Plastic debris can kill wildlife, leach toxins into the environment and introduce them into the food chain.

Follow statewide efforts on the California Coastal Commission’s Facebook, Bluesky, and Instagram social media channels. Be ready to reuse many items you may have at home to participate in this year’s unique event and learn how to make your participation greener here.

Learn more at coastal.ca.gov.

www.coastal.ca.gov/publiced/ccd/ccd.html?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery#map

