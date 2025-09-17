header image

September 17
1879 - First official Newhall School building erected near Walnut & Ninth streets [story]
First Newhall School
Sept. 20: Castaic Animal Care Center Hosts Emergency Preparedness Adoption Event
| Wednesday, Sep 17, 2025
Water drop


The Castaic Animal Care Center invites the community to take part in a special Emergency Preparedness Adoption Event on Saturday, Sept. 20.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. come to the Care Center, located at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road for the chance to adopt a new best friend.

Adoption fees will be waived for all pets during the event, making it the perfect time to give a loving home to an animal in need.

In addition to meeting adoptable dogs, cats and other animals, the Los Angeles County Fire Department will host a live demonstration using the large animal rescue sling and mannequins to show how horses and other large animals can be safely rescued during emergencies.

Families can also explore emergency vehicles and equipment through a touch-a-truck experience, featuring the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the city’s very own Library Express.

Attendees will receive helpful tools and resources on preparing your family and pets during emergencies and evacuations, ensuring the whole household is ready when disaster strikes. To make the day even more enjoyable, food trucks will be on-site offering a variety of options to enjoy while taking part in the activities.

All adoption fees will be covered, but owners will still be responsible for the licensing fee. Castaic Animal Care Center staff will be available to guide residents through the adoption process and provide details about each animal.

To view animals that are available for adoption, visit AnimalCare.LACounty.gov.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Supes Rename Castaic Sports Complex in Honor of Deputy Ryan Clikunbroomer

Supes Rename Castaic Sports Complex in Honor of Deputy Ryan Clikunbroomer
Tuesday, Sep 16, 2025
On the two-year anniversary of his passing, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to rename the Castaic Sports Complex in honor of Deputy Ryan M. Clikunbroomer.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 19-22: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Each Direction Through the Sepulveda Pass

Sept. 19-22: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Each Direction Through the Sepulveda Pass
Tuesday, Sep 16, 2025
This will be another extended weekend of lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass. The freeway will be reduced to three lanes in each direction and motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes and explore public transportation options to reach their destinations. 
FULL STORY...

Whitesides Introduces Bipartisan Bill After Quartz Hill Post Office Closure

Whitesides Introduces Bipartisan Bill After Quartz Hill Post Office Closure
Tuesday, Sep 16, 2025
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) and Rep. Rick W. Allen (R-GA-12) have introduced the Contract Postal Unit Transparency Act, legislation designed to require the United States Postal Service to provide reports on how the closure of contract postal units will impact residents and allow for public hearings before any closure takes place.
FULL STORY...

DACC Reduce Cat Adoption Fees for ‘9 Lives, 15 Days’ at all Animal Care Centers

DACC Reduce Cat Adoption Fees for ‘9 Lives, 15 Days’ at all Animal Care Centers
Monday, Sep 15, 2025
The Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will lower the adoption fee for cats during its "9 Lives, 15 Days" at all L.A. County Animal Care Centers through Wednesday, Oct. 1.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
