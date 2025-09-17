Sept. 20: Castaic Animal Care Center Hosts Emergency Preparedness Adoption Event

The Castaic Animal Care Center invites the community to take part in a special Emergency Preparedness Adoption Event on Saturday, Sept. 20.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. come to the Care Center, located at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road for the chance to adopt a new best friend.

Adoption fees will be waived for all pets during the event, making it the perfect time to give a loving home to an animal in need.

In addition to meeting adoptable dogs, cats and other animals, the Los Angeles County Fire Department will host a live demonstration using the large animal rescue sling and mannequins to show how horses and other large animals can be safely rescued during emergencies.

Families can also explore emergency vehicles and equipment through a touch-a-truck experience, featuring the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the city’s very own Library Express.

Attendees will receive helpful tools and resources on preparing your family and pets during emergencies and evacuations, ensuring the whole household is ready when disaster strikes. To make the day even more enjoyable, food trucks will be on-site offering a variety of options to enjoy while taking part in the activities.

All adoption fees will be covered, but owners will still be responsible for the licensing fee. Castaic Animal Care Center staff will be available to guide residents through the adoption process and provide details about each animal.

To view animals that are available for adoption, visit AnimalCare.LACounty.gov.

