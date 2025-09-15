Sept. 20: Castaic Animal Care Center to Host Emergency Preparedness, Touch a Truck, Adoption Event

The Los Angeles County Castaic Animal Care Center invites the community to its emergency preparedness, Touch a Truck and Adoption Event, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20.

The event will be located at Castaic Animal Care Center 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384,

This family-friendly event is a fantastic opportunity to find a new four-legged family member while learning essential emergency preparedness skills.

During the adoption event, attendees will not only have the chance to meet and adopt pets in need of loving homes but they will also receive valuable information on how to prepare for emergencies, including evacuation procedures. Families can learn how to create an effective emergency plan, assemble a pet emergency kit and witness live demonstrations of large animal rescue techniques presented by DACC and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

In addition to the adoption opportunities, the Department of Animal Care and Control will showcase its emergency response vehicles, highlighting our readiness to mobilize in the event of a major incident. Most of these vehicles have been purchased by the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation, who supports DACC through fundraising for animal welfare and emergency rescues.

Anne Kent from Adler Stein Kennels will be presented with a recognition scroll by Supervisor Kathryn Barger for her work identifying and training shelter dogs for careers in search and rescue and law enforcement. She will present a demonstration of the selection process for attendees to learn about this valuable program.

“We are excited to bring the community together for this event,” said Director Marcia Mayeda. “Not only will families have the chance to adopt a new pet, but they will also gain important knowledge about keeping their animals safe during emergencies. It’s a wonderful way to engage with our community and promote responsible pet ownership.”

The event will feature food from local food trucks and activities for all ages.

Large Animal Rescue Demonstrations: Will take place throughout the event from 1:30 p.m.

Working Dog Selection Presentation: Anne Kent will conduct a demonstration at noon illustrating her selection process for dogs transitioning from care centers to law enforcement roles.

Recognition of Anne Kent by Supervisor Kathryn Barger: Scroll of appreciation to be presented at 1 p.m.

About the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation supports the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control through fundraising which supports spay and neuter programs, pet adoptions, public education, disaster response and animal welfare. Many of the Foundation’s fundraising efforts have enabled the department to enhance the care given to animals in the County animal care centers. To learn more, visit https://lacountyanimals.org.

