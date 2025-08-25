header image

1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
Stephen Mather
Sept. 20: ‘Here 4 Fun Day for Children with Disabilities’ Event at Canyon Community Center
| Monday, Aug 25, 2025
For childrean with disabilities

Multivium will host “Here 4 Fun Day for Children with Disabilities and their Families” event, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 at the Grand Room at the Canyon Country Community Center.

Canyon Country Community Center is located at 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91387.

This is a free event but tickets are required to enter. Please obtain them on Multibium’s website before the event to reserve a place. This event does sell out.

This event will include sensory-friendly games and activities, face-painting, balloon artists, arts and crafts, biggo blocks, a safe space for connection and fun, celebrating all abilities with respect and kindness and a delicious ice cream sundae bar with non-dairy options.

Multivium is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

To get tickets visit https://www.multivium.org/.
