Today in
S.C.V. History
September 15
1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
voting
Sept 20: Info Meeting for Santa Clarita Community Services, Arts Grants
| Friday, Sep 15, 2023
city-hall-sign-6

The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2024 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 10:30 a.m.

The Community Services and Arts Grants Program will once again make funds available to non-profit organizations that provide community and arts services to Santa Clarita residents. The Santa Clarita City Council has budgeted $200,000 to this program to help support one-time projects, program enhancements and pilot programs.

Participation in this meeting is highly recommended for all non-profit agencies interested in applying for grant funds. The meeting will include details about the grant program, timeline, funding eligibility, grant categories and other criteria. Participants will also be given time to ask questions and receive answers from panelists Phil Lantis, Arts and Events Manager and Noely Serrato, Management Analyst.

The 2024 Grant Application Packet will be released on the same day, Sept. 20 and will be available online at SantaClarita.gov/Grants.

To participate using Zoom, use Webinar ID: 890 2080 8357 and Passcode: 201756

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/89020808357

For more information on the city’s Community Services and Arts Grant Program, including required materials, submission guidelines and more, visit SantaClarita.gov/Grants or contact Noely Serrato at (661) 286-4146.
Get Ready to Read 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

Get Ready to Read 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
Friday, Sep 15, 2023
FULL STORY...

Sept. 21: SENSES Street Wide Tailgate in Old Town Newhall

Sept. 21: SENSES Street Wide Tailgate in Old Town Newhall
Friday, Sep 15, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita will host the next to last SENSES Block Party of the season on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Old Town Newhall on Main Street. This month's theme is "Tailgate Party."
FULL STORY...

‘Pop Culture’ Art Exhibit Opens at Santa Clarita City Hall

‘Pop Culture’ Art Exhibit Opens at Santa Clarita City Hall
Friday, Sep 15, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Pop Culture,” at the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall. This captivating showcase will run from Sept. 15 through Jan. 12, with a special reception event planned for Friday, Sept. 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 19: Planning Commission Regular Meeting

Sept. 19: Planning Commission Regular Meeting
Thursday, Sep 14, 2023
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 28: Rancho Camulos Museum Screens ‘Ramona’
The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum is marking the 150th Anniversary of the founding of Ventura County with a special program featuring the first movie made in Ventura County, DW Griffith’s "Ramona" starring Mary Pickford. The film will screen on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Rancho Camulos Museum. Two screenings are scheduled at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Oct. 28: Rancho Camulos Museum Screens ‘Ramona’
Child & Family, Santa Clarita Grocery Receive Donations from PDC, by Brady
PDC, by Brady, a global leader and innovative manufacturer of identification products and safety solutions that make the world a safer place is committed to giving back to the communities where its businesses operate. The Child & Family Center, Santa Clarita Grocery and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles recently received donations from PDC in Valencia.
Child & Family, Santa Clarita Grocery Receive Donations from PDC, by Brady
SCV Rotary Club Charity Chili Cook-off Benefits SCV Senior Center
The Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club has rescheduled its charity chili cook-off to early next year. The new date of the event is Friday, Jan. 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will be held at Bella Vida Senior Center, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita CA 91350.
SCV Rotary Club Charity Chili Cook-off Benefits SCV Senior Center
Schiavo’s Critical Legislation Sent to Governor’s Desk
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that at the close of the Legislative session on Thursday, Sept. 14, seven key pieces of her authored legislation are now on the desk of California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Schiavo’s Critical Legislation Sent to Governor’s Desk
Sept. 21: SENSES Street Wide Tailgate in Old Town Newhall
The city of Santa Clarita will host the next to last SENSES Block Party of the season on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Old Town Newhall on Main Street. This month's theme is "Tailgate Party."
Sept. 21: SENSES Street Wide Tailgate in Old Town Newhall
CDPH Announces $16.3 Million in Awards for Youth Suicide Prevention
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among adolescents and young adults aged 15 to 24 in California. To support the mental health and wellbeing of California’s young people, the California Department of Public Health awarded $16,380,000 in grants to 34 youth-serving tribal and community-based organizations to support the implementation of its Youth Suicide Prevention Media and Outreach Campaign.
CDPH Announces $16.3 Million in Awards for Youth Suicide Prevention
CSUN’s Exclusive John Singleton Exhibit Inspires Fall ’23 Cinematheque
CSUN Cinematheque will present the film series, “John Singleton & the Auteurs that Inspired Him,” beginning Wednesday, Sept. 20. The series is inspired by a standing exhibition of the late filmmaker’s private vintage foreign poster collection on display at California State University, Northridge.
CSUN’s Exclusive John Singleton Exhibit Inspires Fall ’23 Cinematheque
‘Pop Culture’ Art Exhibit Opens at Santa Clarita City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Pop Culture,” at the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall. This captivating showcase will run from Sept. 15 through Jan. 12, with a special reception event planned for Friday, Sept. 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
‘Pop Culture’ Art Exhibit Opens at Santa Clarita City Hall
Canyons Men’s Soccer Ranked No. 18 in Opening CCCSIA Poll
College of the Canyons men's soccer is ranked No. 18 in the initial California Community College Sports Information Association Top-20 poll released Sept. 13.
Canyons Men’s Soccer Ranked No. 18 in Opening CCCSIA Poll
Two Mustangs Named NAIA Athletes of the Week
Brint Laubach and Hannah Fredericks have been named the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's NAIA National Cross Country Athletes of the Week.
Two Mustangs Named NAIA Athletes of the Week
Despite Win Over Cal State Dominguez Hills, Lady Mustangs Suffer Loss
Ellie Radmilovich and Sinclair Ferguson scored two first half goals and the defense stayed stout late in the game as The Master's University grabbed a road win against Cal State Dominguez Hills 2-1 Wednesday.
Despite Win Over Cal State Dominguez Hills, Lady Mustangs Suffer Loss
Sept. 19: Planning Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Sept. 19: Planning Commission Regular Meeting
Sept. 30: COC Invites Community to Homecoming Celebration
The College of the Canyon Athletic Department and Associated Student Government (ASG) are inviting students, staff and community members to attend the 2023 Homecoming Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Cougar Stadium.
Sept. 30: COC Invites Community to Homecoming Celebration
Jason Gibbs | Opportunity to Grow at Business for Artists Conference
No matter where you look in our City, different forms of artistic expression inspire, connect us and evoke a wide range of feelings.
Jason Gibbs | Opportunity to Grow at Business for Artists Conference
Sept. 15: Mezcal Tasting Comes to Madre Restaurant
Join Madre Restaurant in Valencia Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m., as Don Alberto Martinez will be sharing his experience as a Maestro Mezcalero and his amazing Mezcal expressions.
Sept. 15: Mezcal Tasting Comes to Madre Restaurant
Marcia Mayeda | Tips for Bringing Pets to Work
Last month I wrote about the benefits of pets in the workplace.
Marcia Mayeda | Tips for Bringing Pets to Work
Hart Governing Board Recognizes Teachers of the Year
Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2023/24 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday.
Hart Governing Board Recognizes Teachers of the Year
Oct. 14: St. Kateri Knights of Columbus Pasta Dinner
Join St. Kateri Knights of Columbus Saturday, Oct. 14, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., for a Pasta Dinner.
Oct. 14: St. Kateri Knights of Columbus Pasta Dinner
COC Names Katelyn Catu, Chase Moynihan Student-Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Katelyn Catu (women's cross country) and Chase Moynihan (men's soccer) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 4-9.
COC Names Katelyn Catu, Chase Moynihan Student-Athletes of the Week
CSU Board Approves Multi-Year Tuition Hike
The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees has approved a multi-year tuition proposal that will increase tuition by six percent per year for five years, and help to bring stability to the university's budget.
CSU Board Approves Multi-Year Tuition Hike
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Updated Vaccines Available Soon in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 220 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Updated Vaccines Available Soon in L.A. County
