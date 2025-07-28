header image

Sept. 20: JCI Santa Clarita’s Veterans Resource Fair
| Monday, Jul 28, 2025
JCI SC - VetFair2025 - GenFlyerv7 8.5x11.pdf - 2

Junior Chamber International Santa Clarita has announced the upcoming Veteran’s Resource Fair, scheduled to take place 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 at College of the Canyons. This event aims to provide veterans and families with valuable resources, support and community connections.

College of the Canyons is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The JCI Veteran’s Resource Fair will feature a variety of services and activities, including job placement assistance, health and wellness resources, educational opportunities, housing resources and home loan education and more. Local businesses, nonprofit organizations and government agencies will be present to offer support and services to the veteran community.

Some of the participating organizations include:

COC Veterans Department

Salvation Army Employment Services

Stack Up

Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative

American Red Cross

California National Guard Family Programs

Employment Development Department for State of California

AEGIS, A Pinnacle Treatment Center Network

“We are thrilled to host this event and bring together so many resources for our veterans,” said Jimmy McCoy, a JCI Santa Clarita member and one of three project co-chairs for the event. “Our goal is to create a supportive environment where veterans and their families can access the help and information they need. We’ve made it simple and accessible.”

Volunteers are essential to the success of the Veteran’s Resource Fair and JCI welcomes individuals and groups to join in supporting this meaningful cause. Volunteer activities may include assisting with event setup, providing information to attendees and participating in various event activities. Interested volunteers can register online at https://signup.com/go/VYCuBOe.

All are free to attend this event.

Sponsors of the event include, Oak Tree Gun Club and California Credit Union, along with media sponsors, Santa Clarita Magazine, KHTS Radio, The Signal and SCVTV.

For more information or to get involved as a vendor or sponsor, please contact the project chairs directly at Jimmy McCoy, Chris Lowder and Kari McCoy at jciveteransresourcefair@gmail.com.

For more information go to https://jcisantaclarita.org/project/veteransresourcefair.

