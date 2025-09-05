Sept. 20: SNAP Sports Second Annual Pickleball Round Robin Fundraiser

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Registration is now open for the SNAP Sports Second Annual Pickleball Round Robin Fundraiser will be held Saturday, Sept. 20.
|
ME Main Productions will present an original Regency-era whodunit, "A Jane Austen Mystery: Perception of Murder," at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall.
|
The Chiquita Canyon Community Advisory Meeting, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in person and virtually at the Castaic County Library.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents to be vigilant when you are moving about your neighborhood or throughout the SCV. It only takes a few minutes if you "See Something," to "Say Something."
|
From the sound of mariachi music to the laughter coming from open gym nights, the Newhall Community Center continues to serve as a dynamic gathering place for residents of all ages.
|
Circle of Hope, a nonprofit cancer support group in the Santa Clarita Valley has announced the publication of the group's first book "In Awe of Becoming."
|
California State University, Northridge’s Art Galleries is exploring the city of Los Angeles, particularly its unrecognized and under-appreciated parts, in its latest exhibition, “The Journey is the Destination: Recording Los Angeles.”
|
Stunt professional Jayson Dumenigo, a Santa Clarita resident and business owner, and his company Action Factory LLC, will be honored with an Emmy Award for Engineering, Science & Technology for his groundbreaking work in fire stunt gel development.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance has announced its Hispanic Heritage Celebration Awards and Networking Reception, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Centre in Santa Clarita.
|
Caltrans will again be reducing lanes at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation Sept. 8-12.
|
College of the Canyons student-athletes Katelyn Nelson (women's volleyball) and Carlos Mendez (men's soccer) have been named the Jersey Mike's COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Aug. 25-30. Nelson and Mendez are the first set of honorees for the 2025 fall semester.
|
1876
- Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story
]
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Sept. 9 at City Hall, to receive an update on the Shuttle Service Pilot Program that operated in Old Town Newhall in July and August 2025.
|
The final SENSES Block Party of the year presented by the city of Santa Clarita, will be 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall and this months theme is Oktoberfest.
|
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) has introduced a bipartisan bill to reauthorize the FireGuard program, which utilizes Department of Defense satellites to detect wildfires and distribute information to firefighting efforts on the ground.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m.-noon at Harbor Cove Beach.
|
The Old Town Newhall Public Library is teaming up with the SCV Pregnancy Center to host a Family First: Reconnect and Play workshop Saturday, Sept. 6, 1:30- 3 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
As California Biodiversity Day approaches, California State Parks Foundation is asking the public to help observe and report sightings of western monarch butterflies.
|
"Jeff Frame: An Upcycled Life (Unpacking How I Got Here)," a one person show by Jeff Frame will be running at The MAIN Friday, Sept. 26- Sunday, Sept. 28.
|
Now is the perfect time to join the ARTree creative community. New students get $20 off their first class with code "NEW", valid through Oct. 31. Spots are still available for fall classes and fun events are happening.
|
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a report on the chief executive officer’s strategic plan to curtail street racing in Los Angeles County.
|
College of the Canyons women's soccer opened its season with a dramatic 2-1 victory after sophomore Bailey Williamson scored a stoppage time goal to push the Cougars past San Diego Miramar College in Friday night's (Aug. 29) season opener.
|
College of the Canyons sophomore Victoria Jamison won the annual San Diego Cross Country Kickoff event on Friday, Aug. 29 to begin the 2025 season, leading the way as the Cougars' women's team finished second and the men's squad took third in the team standings.
|
1867
- Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story
]
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.