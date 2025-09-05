Sept. 20: SNAP Sports Second Annual Pickleball Round Robin Fundraiser

Registration is now open for the SNAP Sports Second Annual Pickleball Round Robin Fundraiser will be held Saturday, Sept. 20. Event begins 8 a.m. Player times to be determined.

100% of proceeds from this event benefit SNAP and the athletes that it serves.

Registration ends Saturday, Sept. 13.

The fundraiser will be held at the Arroyo Vista Recreation Center, 4550 Tierra Rejada Road, Moorpark, CA 93021.

Format: Set Partner Round Robin

Price: $75/player (must register and pay as a team).

Raffle, taco truck, music.

No mixed doubles.

Men’s and Women’s doubles.

First tournament and beginner-friendly.

SNAP Sports, or “Special Needs Athletes and Peers,” is a Santa Clarita-based non-profit organization that provides sports-based activities for individuals with disabilities to build physical and social skills, increase confidence and promote acceptance and inclusion within the community. The program offers year-round activities such as ice hockey and skating, flag football and cheerleading, serving both children and adults.

To register for the pickleball tournament fundraiser visit https://swishtournaments.com/product/snap-sports-2nd-annual-pickleball-round-robin-fundraiser/.

To learn more about SNAP Sports visit www.snaphockey.org/page/show/8614722-about-snap-sports.

