Sept. 20: SUSD Board Meeting

The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept 20, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Public Session will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar.

To connect by computer (video or audio): https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/82994034406.

Webinar ID: 829 9403 4406 – To dial by phone: 877 853 5247 (Toll Free) or 888 788 0099 (Toll Free)

To view agenda in its entirety, click [here].

Scan the QR code below with your phone to view this meeting agenda on your phone.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...