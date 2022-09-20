Sept. 20: SUSD Board Meeting

The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept 20, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Public Session will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Sept. 14, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced today a partnership with Footsteps2Brilliance, an early literacy and biliteracy solution, that will provide California children and families free access to interactive digital eBooks, songs, and games in English and Spanish.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Monday that she has allocated $2.3M from her discretionary funds to increase homeless outreach services across the Fifth District communities she represents.
For the second time, the College of the Canyons Contracts, Procurement, and Risk Management department received a 2022 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no new deaths and 84 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 36 deaths and 3,502 new cases countywide.
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health is issuing a health alert after four adolescents were found overdosed following purchasing counterfeit narcotic pills at Lexington Park, including one student found deceased on campus at Bernstein High School in Hollywood on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The California Department of Transportation announces work on the westbound State Route 118 Reseda Blvd off-ramp in the Los Angeles community of Northridge is set to begin on the first week of October 2022.
California Institute for the Arts Center for New Performance kicks off its 20th anniversary season on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, with the world premiere of "Scene with Cranes," written by acclaimed playwright Octavio Solis, directed by Chi-wang Yang.
Jack Dudeck shot a final round 8-under 64 and Mitchell Briley had his third consecutive sub-par round as The Master's University Mustangs men's golf team, ranked 20th in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, won the California State Intercollegiate by 11 strokes Sept. 13 at the Olivas Links Golf Course in Ventura.
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved a $300,000 grand request on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from SCVTV to facilitate technology upgrades in order to preserve the archival items saved on the SCVHistory.com website.
The California Highway Patrol and the Office of Traffic Safety will help parents and caregivers ensure every child is properly restrained in the correct safety seat for their age and size as part of Child Passenger Safety Week from Sept. 18-24.
