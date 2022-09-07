header image

September 7
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
Sept 20: VIA Hosts Breakfast To Interpret the Inflation Reduction Act
| Wednesday, Sep 7, 2022
Water drop


The Inflation Reduction Act takes aim at reducing the deficit through taxes on the largest corporations and lowering health-care costs on prescription drugs. At the same time, it is far-reaching legislation to combat climate change.

Join VIA and their panel of guest speakers as they take a deep dive into the legislation to see what it means for businesses.

Speakers:

Chris Ingram: Chief Executive Officer, Prosperitas Financial

Andrea Cummings: Tax Manager/Lead Manager, R & D Tax Credit Department, MUN CPAS

Joey Romero: Tax Manager, MUN CPAs

BREAKFAST MEETING

8:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Hyatt Regency Valencia

24500 Town Center Drive

Valencia, CA 91355

VIA Members: $55

Non-Members: $65

For more information or to buy tickets visit VIA’s Website.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wednesday Covid Roundup: L.A. Approaches 90k Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 10 new death and 40 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of eight deaths and 1,737 new cases countywide.
Wednesday Covid Roundup: L.A. Approaches 90k Total Cases
Santa Clarita Chamber Announces Two Ribbon Cuttings For Local Business
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is welcoming two new businesses to the valley with ribbon cuttings Thursday and Friday.
Santa Clarita Chamber Announces Two Ribbon Cuttings For Local Business
CA Weekly Monkeypox Update for Sept. 7
Today, the California Department of Public Health provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response.
CA Weekly Monkeypox Update for Sept. 7
Canyon Country Based NewHydrogen Reports on Progress of its Green Hydrogen Technology Development
NewHydrogen, Inc. NEWH, the developer of a green hydrogen generator, today reported on the progress of its Oxygen Evolution Reaction catalyst that does not use iridium and is for use in proton exchange membrane electrolyzers.
Canyon Country Based NewHydrogen Reports on Progress of its Green Hydrogen Technology Development
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. 
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
Sept 22: Valencia Based Olive Branch Theatricals Opens House to Public
Olive Branch Theatricals, an performing arts organization based in Santa Clarita, is inviting the public to attend an open house on Thursday, Sept 22 at 6 -7:30 p.m. at OBT’s rehearsal space at the Westfield Valencia Mall, 24201 Valencia Boulevard, Suite 3412.
Sept 22: Valencia Based Olive Branch Theatricals Opens House to Public
Non-Profits Invited to Informational Meeting For Community Services Arts Grants
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2023 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
Non-Profits Invited to Informational Meeting For Community Services Arts Grants
CSUN Part of Regional Effort to Streamline the Student Pathways to Careers in Healthcare, Engineering, Computer Science
California State University, Northridge, along with four other CSUs in the area, local community college and K-12 public school districts have formed the Los Angeles Region K-16 Collaborative, which has been awarded approximately $18 million by the state to improve enrollment and degree completion of underrepresented students in fields that lead to increased economic mobility, such as healthcare, engineering and computer science.
CSUN Part of Regional Effort to Streamline the Student Pathways to Careers in Healthcare, Engineering, Computer Science
Sept 8: CSUN Men’s Soccer Host Utah Valley
CSUN returns home Thursday when the Matadors host Utah Valley. The action begins at 5 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with the CSUN women's soccer team who plays at 7:30 p.m. against USC.
Sept 8: CSUN Men’s Soccer Host Utah Valley
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Tips on Preventing Fall, Winter Surge
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday one new death and 40 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of eight deaths and 1,430 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Tips on Preventing Fall, Winter Surge
CSUN’s Rhead Named Big West Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week
California State University, Northridge’s Jack Rhead was named The Big West men’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week Sept. 5.
CSUN’s Rhead Named Big West Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week
Sept. 11: Inaugural Community Skate Day at The Cube
Join the city of Santa Clarita and The Cube, located at 27745 Smyth Drive, for the inaugural Community Skate Day!
Sept. 11: Inaugural Community Skate Day at The Cube
Search Continues for Inmate Who Walked Off Acton Fire Camp
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are looking for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County on Monday.
Search Continues for Inmate Who Walked Off Acton Fire Camp
CSUN Grant Encourages Underrepresented Students to Study Physics
Donna Sheng, a California State University, Northridge physics professor who specializes in quantum matter and quantum information science, admitted that trying to explain what she does to lay people can be confusing.
CSUN Grant Encourages Underrepresented Students to Study Physics
COC Named Among America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting
College of the Canyons is the only California community college named among "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
COC Named Among America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting
Sept. 8: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network Special Hybrid Meeting
The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network is excited to be offering its first hybrid meeting.
Sept. 8: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network Special Hybrid Meeting
Caltrans Announces Continued Closure of NB I-5 Lanes in Castaic
For the safety of motorists and truckers, the California Department of Transportation will keep the two right lanes closed on northbound Interstate 5 north of Lake Hughes Road to before Templin Highway for the time being to further evaluate integrity of the freeway lanes and two retaining walls damaged in the Route Fire that started on Aug. 31.
Caltrans Announces Continued Closure of NB I-5 Lanes in Castaic
Extreme Heat Warning Extended for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a Heat Warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas
Extreme Heat Warning Extended for SCV
Extreme Heat May Limit Certain Outdoor DMV Services
The California Department of Motor Vehicles continues to serve customers statewide during this extreme heat event.
Extreme Heat May Limit Certain Outdoor DMV Services
REAL ID Deadline Less than Eight Months Away
If you don’t have your REAL ID yet, add it to your list of back-to-school tasks.
REAL ID Deadline Less than Eight Months Away
Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Lady Mustangs Earn Second Shutout in a Row
Four different players scored four goals as The Master's got their second win in a row, defeating the Westcliff Warriors 4-0 on another hot day in Santa Clarita Monday.
Lady Mustangs Earn Second Shutout in a Row
