Sept. 21: Community Services and Arts Grants Program Info Meeting

The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2023 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
The Community Services and Arts Grants Program will once again make funds available to non-profit organizations that provide community and arts services to Santa Clarita residents. For the 2023 grant cycle, the Santa Clarita City Council has increased the available funding amount to $200,000 to help support one-time projects, program enhancements and pilot programs.
This meeting is highly recommended for all non-profit agencies interested in applying for grant funds. The meeting will include details about the grant program, timeline, funding eligibility, grant categories and other criteria. Participants will also be given time to ask questions and receive answers from panelists Phil Lantis, Arts and Events Manager, and Amy Seyerle, Management Analyst.
The 2023 Grant Application Packet will be released on the same day, Sept. 21, and will be available online.
To participate using Zoom, use Webinar ID: 823 1224 6991 and Passcode: 574125
For more information on the City’s Community Services and Arts Grant Program, including required materials, submission guidelines and more, contact Katrina Fernandez at (661) 286-4165 or visit the website.
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved a $300,000 grand request on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from SCVTV to facilitate technology upgrades in order to preserve the archival items saved on the SCVHistory.com website.
Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, is hosting the ninth annual Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament at the Barry A. Sanders Sports Field on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty Bart DeLorenzo will direct the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s Los Angeles premiere of Henrik Ibsen’s "Ghosts," running now through Sunday, Oct. 23 at the company theater in Los Angeles.
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept 20, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Monday that she has allocated $2.3M from her discretionary funds to increase homeless outreach services across the Fifth District communities she represents.
For the second time, the College of the Canyons Contracts, Procurement, and Risk Management department received a 2022 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no new deaths and 84 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 36 deaths and 3,502 new cases countywide.
