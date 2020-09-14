Sept. 21: Foothill League to Begin Fall Conditioning Workouts

The Foothill League, which oversees high school sports played through the William S. Hart Union High School District, announces athletes will be able to start conditioning with their teams beginning Monday, September 21.

The league includes Canyon, Castaic, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch high schools.

Those sports identified by the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) as “Fall Sports” will be involved in the Return to Play, which includes boy’s and girl’s volleyball, cross country, competitive cheer and football.

Spring sports will follow once the protocol has been implemented successfully with fall sports.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health guidelines will apply, which means the Return to Play is for conditioning only.

All activities will be held outdoors in small 5-10 person pods with self-certification screenings, social distancing of eight (8) feet or more during strenuous activity, and frequent hand washing or sanitizing.

Cloth face coverings will be worn by all staff, coaches and student-athletes when not engaged in activity.

Equipment sharing will not be allowed, including passing a ball back and forth between two or more people.

No visitors or spectators will be allowed.

“The league wants to support the wellness of our student-athletes by providing fitness and conditioning opportunities that fit within the LADPH protocol,” said Dr. Mariane Doyle, director of Human Resources, Equity Services and Athletics at the Hart District.

Participation is voluntary for all athletes, coaches and staff. Non-participation will not negatively impact the student-athlete or staff member in any way.