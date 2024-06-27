header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
June 27
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
1650 map
Sept 21: JCI Hosting Veterans Resource Fair
| Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
Veterans Resource Fair

JCI is proud to announce the upcoming Veterans Resource Fair, scheduled to take place Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at William S. Hart Park. This free event aims to provide veterans and their families with valuable resources, support and community connections.

The JCI Veteran’s Resource Fair will feature a variety of services and activities, including job placement assistance, health and wellness resources, educational opportunities, and family-friendly games. Local businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies will be present to offer their support and services to the veteran community.

“We are thrilled to host this event and bring together so many resources for our veterans,” said Arnold Bryant, Co-Chair. “Our goal is to create a supportive environment where veterans and their families can access the help and information they need, while also enjoying a fun and engaging day.”

Volunteers are essential to the success of the Veteran’s Resource Fair, and JCI welcomes individuals and groups to join in supporting this meaningful cause. Volunteer activities may include assisting with event setup, providing information to attendees, and participating in various event activities. Interested volunteers can register online at https://signup.com/go/rNrENzg.

Admission is free and all are welcome to attend.

Thank you so much to our sponsors: Scott Hoolahan with Loan Depot, Rotary Club SCV, Chris Lowder, and Veteran’s Advantage Financial

For more information about the JCI Veterans Resource Fair, please contact Arnold Bryant at (661) 860-6387 or jciveteransresourcefair@gmail.com.

About JCI

JCI is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals to create positive change in their communities. Through a variety of programs and initiatives, JCI provides opportunities for personal and professional growth, community service, and collaboration.

 
