Sept. 21: SENSES Street Wide Tailgate in Old Town Newhall

The city of Santa Clarita will host the next to last SENSES Block Part of the season on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Old Town Newhall on Main Street. This month’s theme is “Tailgate Party.”
The ultimate, street-wide tailgate will bring a stadium atmosphere to Old Town Newhall. Watch Thursday Night Football live on Main Street and grab a cold one from the on-street bar provided by Newhall Refinery. Score big on the giant inflatable dartboard and challenge your friends in classic tailgate games like cornhole, ladder toss and field goal challenges.
Don’t fumble this chance to join the celebration! Bring your friends, family and team spirit.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Pop Culture,” at the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall. This captivating showcase will run from Sept. 15 through Jan. 12, with a special reception event planned for Friday, Sept. 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that at the close of the Legislative session on Thursday, sept. 14, seven key pieces of her authored legislation are now on the desk of Calfornia Governor Gavin Newsom.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among adolescents and young adults aged 15 to 24 in California. To support the mental health and wellbeing of California’s young people, the California Department of Public Health awarded $16,380,000 in grants to 34 youth-serving tribal and community-based organizations to support the implementation of its Youth Suicide Prevention Media and Outreach Campaign.
CSUN Cinematheque will present the film series, “John Singleton & the Auteurs that Inspired Him,” beginning Wednesday, Sept. 20. The series is inspired by a standing exhibition of the late filmmaker’s private vintage foreign poster collection on display at California State University, Northridge.
Ellie Radmilovich and Sinclair Ferguson scored two first half goals and the defense stayed stout late in the game as The Master's University grabbed a road win against Cal State Dominguez Hills 2-1 Wednesday.
The College of the Canyon Athletic Department and Associated Student Government (ASG) are inviting students, staff and community members to attend the 2023 Homecoming Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Cougar Stadium.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Katelyn Catu (women's cross country) and Chase Moynihan (men's soccer) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 4-9.
The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees has approved a multi-year tuition proposal that will increase tuition by six percent per year for five years, and help to bring stability to the university's budget.
