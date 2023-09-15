Sept. 21: SENSES Street Wide Tailgate in Old Town Newhall

The city of Santa Clarita will host the next to last SENSES Block Part of the season on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Old Town Newhall on Main Street. This month’s theme is “Tailgate Party.”

The ultimate, street-wide tailgate will bring a stadium atmosphere to Old Town Newhall. Watch Thursday Night Football live on Main Street and grab a cold one from the on-street bar provided by Newhall Refinery. Score big on the giant inflatable dartboard and challenge your friends in classic tailgate games like cornhole, ladder toss and field goal challenges.

Don’t fumble this chance to join the celebration! Bring your friends, family and team spirit.

For more information visit https://oldtownnewhall.com/senses-block-party.

